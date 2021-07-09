HYPOCRITE: After Rejecting Help From Trump, Lightfoot Asks Biden to Send Federal Troops to Chicago

In the wake of a deadly Independence Day weekend, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has asked Joe Biden to send federal troops to her city to help control the violence.

“At least 108 people were shot in Chicago over the long Independence Day weekend, including two police officers; children, including 5- and 6-year-old girls; and a group of six people early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood — where a man was killed hours later in an unrelated shooting,” reports the Chicago Tribune.

But when President Trump offered to send federal troops to Chicago to do exactly what Lightfoot is requesting now, she flatly rejected it.

“‘Troops’ are forces that come from the military and obviously that is not what is needed in Chicago,” Lightfoot said in a statement shared to Twitter last summer. “I have made it clear that we do not need nor want troops – or any unnamed federal officers that we’ve seen in news reports from Portland. I am confident that I’ve made that point crystal-clear on your behalf.”

I remain committed and focused on the safety of all our residents and will never let the federal government ignore or trample on your Constitutional rights. pic.twitter.com/lTWUeJBjIM — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 25, 2020

In fact, Lightfoot even blamed Trump for the violence in her city, which she claimed was “a direct result of a failure of federal leadership.”

Curiously, Joe Biden, who is an advocate of gun control, has not been accused of failed federal leadership for the massive number of gun crimes in Lightfoot’s city.

Imagine that.

It’s almost as if Lightfoot rejected Trump’s help last summer because of politics—choosing to grandstand rather than protect the people in her city. She blamed Trump’s lack of leadership for her city’s violence, yet she ultimately proved her own lack of leadership with her refusal to accept help when she first needed it. After rejecting it from Trump, Lightfoot’s requesting help from Biden shows she’ll always put partisanship before the very people she is supposed to be serving.