Fauci Slams Unvaccinated Americans: 'Get Over This Political Statement'

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday and slammed unvaccinated Americans, telling them to “get over this political statement.”

“This is not complicated. We’re not asking anybody to make a political statement one way or another,” Fauci said during a segment of All in with Chris Hayes on MSNBC. “We’re saying, try to save your life, and that of your family, and that of your community.”

“We have so many things, as you said, so many diseases that I deal with that don’t have solutions,” Fauci continued. “It’s very frustrating. You don’t have a treatment, you don’t have a vaccine. Here we have a vaccine that’s highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. It’s easy to get, it’s free and it’s readily available so you’ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement and try to save the lives of yourself and your family.”

“Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try to save the lives of yourself and your family,” says Dr. Fauci on the political polarization of the Covid vaccine. pic.twitter.com/9eqqCykBHN — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) July 8, 2021

Fauci’s lament comes in the wake of the Biden administration’s failed goal of reaching 70 percent of American adults getting vaccinated by July 4th. Unfortunately for him, he got the reason for vaccine hesitancy all wrong. People aren’t refusing to get vaccinated because they’re trying to make a political statement. They’re not getting vaccinated because the Biden administration made the public lose faith in the safety of the vaccines. This happened because the Biden administration decided to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when a mere six out of nearly seven million doses caused severe blood clots, which coincided with a sharp decline in vaccine doses administered.

(Joe Biden and Kamala Harris also undermined faith in the vaccines during the campaign.)

From a statistical perspective, the risk was incredibly small—smaller than the risk of catching COVID and dying from it, yet Dr. Fauci defended the pause. But, make no mistake about it, the Biden administration created an environment where more people don’t trust the safety of the COVID vaccines anymore. That’s why we didn’t meet Biden’s goal of 70 percent vaccinated by July 4th. And that’s why the Biden administration is talking about sending government agents to go door-to-door to get more people vaccinated.

Stop blaming politics, Dr. Fauci.