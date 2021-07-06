Psaki Warns the Unvaccinated to Expect Government Agents to Show Up at Their Doors

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 67 percent of the adult population in the U.S has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—that’s 172 million people. If you add to that number the 33 million Americans who have recovered from COVID-19 and likely have some level of immunity, that comes to a whopping 205 million people who are protected from the Wuhan virus out of a population of 328 million. This includes nearly 90% of the population most vulnerable to the virus, those 65 and older. While there is some overlap in the numbers—many people who recovered from COVID opted to get the vaccine—we’re still looking at a remarkably successful campaign to get vaccines into the arms of anyone who wants one. But now that the vaccine rate has slowed—which it obviously would at some point—the White House is worried that it might look like Joe Biden is not doing enough. So Biden officials continue to nag, harangue, and threaten the unvaccinated among us, telling us to roll up our sleeves and do our civic duty. And now the Biden administration is warning those of us who continue to hold out that we may wake up one day to a knock on the door from a government agent.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration would redouble its efforts to get the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves—those who continue to resist may be treated to a visit by their friendly neighborhood health department enforcer. White House @PressSec just said the White House plans to go door-to-door to "get remaining Americans vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/5ed10JW0Ho — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) July 6, 2021 “The president will outline five areas his team is focused on to get more Americans vaccinated,” Psaki said on Tuesday. “One, targeted by community, by door-to-door outreach, to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how safe and accessible the vaccine is.” This is Joe Biden’s America, where the resources of government are wasted on sending government officials to the homes of law-abiding Americans—who are minding their own business—to pressure them to take a vaccine that has not received full FDA approval, i.e., an experimental drug. All this so Joe Biden—who, in a cringe-worthy display of stolen valor, claims to have singlehandedly defeated COVID-19, taking credit for Donald Trump’s accomplishments—can be perceived as “doing something” to combat the virus. SHAMEFUL: Biden White House Takes Credit for Reducing COVID by Ninety Percent It used to be that law-abiding Americans could feel secure in their homes—those knocks on the door from the government were reserved for criminals who flaunted the law. No longer. What’s next, posting health department warnings on the homes of those who refuse vaccination? Would anyone be surprised at this point? The level of coercion to get people to take the vaccine is enough to turn the most trusting among us into raging conspiracy theorists. One thing is certain: If the government’s drug pushers come to my door, they’ll see it closed in their faces.