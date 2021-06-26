News & Politics
Premium

Is The WHO Wrong in Urging Vaccinated People to Resume Masking Because of the Delta Variant?

By Matt Margolis Jun 26, 2021 11:53 AM ET
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that fully-vaccinated people should continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing in order to stop the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

The delta variant of COVID-19 originated in India and has since come to the United States. Approximately 20 percent of new cases of COVID-19 trace back to the delta variant.

“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, said on Friday.

“Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” Simao added. “People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, [use] hand hygiene … the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing.”

While COVID-19 cases of the delta variant have doubled in the past two weeks, we have yet to experience a spike in confirmed cases. In fact, new cases remain at lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Does this mean that we won’t see a surge in cases because of the delta variant? Not necessarily. According to NBC News, the delta variant now makes up 95 percent of new cases in the UK, which has seen an increase in cases.

But, the good news is that despite the surge in cases in the UK caused by the delta variant, COVID deaths have not surged in that country.

While it is true that deaths are a lagging indicator, the surge in cases in the UK started on May 25. A spike in COVID-19 deaths in the UK would have likely started mid-June, which it did not.

This, in my opinion, raises questions as to whether guidance from the World Health Organization is justified. Between the lack of a link between the delta variant and COVID deaths, this guidance doesn’t appear justified. This seems especially so in light of the recently released emails from Dr. Fauci in which he admitted that typical store-bought masks don’t really prevent transmission of the virus.

So, guess what? I don’t really give a hoot about what the WHO says. I ain’t wearing a mask anymore.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebookMeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: VIP COVID-19 WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
TRENDING
Editor's Choice