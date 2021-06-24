WHISTLEBLOWER: Georgia Conducted Secret Investigation of Tainted Ballots; Pressured Monitor To Recant Affidavit

Last year, poll monitors in Fulton County, Georgia, testified that in November there were boxes of mail-in ballots for Joe Biden that looked like they’d been run through a photocopy machine. One suspicious box was opened and inspected by state investigators, according to a report from RealClearInvestigations.

A whistleblower also told RealClearInvestigations that state investigators pressured her to recant her story about the unusually “pristine” mail-in ballots during the November hand recount.

“I felt I was under investigation,” said longtime Fulton County poll manager Suzi Voyles. Her sworn affidavits had been used by election watchdogs to sue the county for access to the potentially fraudulent ballots.

Despite the testimony of poll workers of potentially fraudulent ballots, the state never disclosed its probe publicly or to election watchdogs seeking access to the ballots in question.

State officials also neglected to inform the judge hearing the lawsuit that they were conducting such an inspection, even though the judge had issued a protective order over the ballots in January. In a nine-page amicus brief recently filed in the case, attorneys for the office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged Superior Court Judge Brian Amero to deny petitioners’ requests to inspect the ballots, calling them a “fishing expedition.” Frances Watson, chief investigator for the secretary of state’s office, confirmed in a statement to RCI that she sent investigators to Fulton County earlier this year to inspect the batches of sealed ballots. Poll monitors involved in last November’s hand recount had described the mail-in ballots in sworn affidavits as devoid of creases and folds and featuring identically bubbled-in marks for Biden. But the state said it could not find any ballots matching that description. “Our investigators looked into it and didn’t find anything,” she said, while adding the investigation is “still ongoing.”

The secrecy of the investigation raises concerns that the sealed ballots may have been tampered with.

“If the secretary of state’s office did that, they tampered with the ballots and violated Georgia state law,” longtime Georgia poll watcher and founder of VOterGA.org Garland Favorito said. “They would have had to ask for a court order to unseal and inspect those ballots and they never did that.”

Raffensperger’s office didn’t respond to questions about the secret probe.

Biden’s state-certified victory in Georgia was by less than 12,000 votes and came courtesy of a late-night counting of absentee ballots from Democrat strongholds.

Earlier this week we also learned that a contractor hired by Raffensperger’s office to monitor election counting in Fulton County documented massive election integrity failures and mismanagement that he witnessed. Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis pointed out that Raffensperger’s office most certainly knew of these issues even when Raffensperger and other Georgia officials were saying unequivocally that the 2020 election in Georgia was above board.

Massive irregularities… secret investigations of potentially illegitimate ballots… a mere 12,000 vote margin of victory for Biden courtesy of mail-in ballots…

Does this all sound like the election was on the level to you?