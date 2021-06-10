Trump Wants DNC and Hillary Campaign Held Accountable For Bogus Russian Collusion Witch Hunt

During his presidency, Donald Trump repeatedly noted that the Russian collusion investigation had made it difficult for him to govern as effectively as he should have, and now he calling for action to be taken against those behind the hoax.

“Now that I have been totally exonerated on the Mueller Witch Hunt with a charge of No Collusion, I have often wondered, if a fake investigation is illegally started based on information provided and paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign, shouldn’t they be held accountable?” he asked in a statement early Thursday. “Not to mention, wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars and interfering with years of a presidential administration? I fought the made-up Hoax strongly and effectively, and I won.”

“Then they fabricated, out of thin air, the fake allegation that I obstructed justice, and I won that too,” Trump continued. “Think of it, how can you obstruct justice when you were fighting a false and illegally submitted narrative?”

The Democratic Party continued to push the Russian collusion narrative long after the Mueller report concluded that there was no collusion.

During the Democratic National Convention, a number of bad jokes implying Russian collusion was real were made. Hillary Clinton herself quipped, “Vote for honest elections, so we, not a foreign adversary, choose our president,” on the third night of the convention.

On the final night, former Seinfeld actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus joked, “If we all vote there is nothing Facebook, Fox News, or Vladimir Putin can do to stop us.”

One glaring omission from Trump’s statement is any mention of the Obama administration, which perpetuated the Russian collusion narrative, despite having no empirical evidence of collusion, and also spied on his campaign. Intelligence declassified in April 2020 also suggested that Obama’s CIA director John Brennan suppressed evidence that Russia actually wanted to help Hillary Clinton “and put forward lower quality intelligence to claim the Russians backed Trump.”

“This week I have been totally exonerated by the Inspector General in the clearing of Lafayette Park, despite earlier reports that it was done for political purposes,” Trump added. “And I have also been totally exonerated in Congress by the testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn. It came, it went, and it was a big ‘nothingburger.'”

“But fear not,” Trump said. “The Radical Left, country destroying, illegal Witch Hunts continue, and I will win those too!”