NYT Editorial Board Member Triggered by Trump Supporters Carrying... American Flags

By Matt Margolis Jun 08, 2021 12:25 PM ET
On Tuesday, New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC contributor Mara Gay said she was “disturbed” after seeing “dozens of American flags” flown by supporters of President Trump while she was in Long Island over the weekend, bizarrely arguing that Trump supporters consider “Americanness” to be the same as “whiteness.”

“The reality is here that we have a large percentage of the American population—I don’t know how big it is—but we have tens of millions of Trump voters who continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share the democracy with others,” Gay explained without any evidence. “I think that as long as they see Americanness as the same as one with whiteness, this is going to continue.”

Ummm. what? Gay had been responding to host Mika Brzezinski’s call for an investigation into the Capitol riot.

“Until we can confront that, and talk about that, this is really going to continue. I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a really dear friend, and I was really disturbed. I saw—you know—dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with explicatives [sic] against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing … Essentially the message was clear. This is my country. This is not your country. I own this,” Gay continued.

In short: Mara Gay thinks patriotism is white supremacy. That’s why she’s triggered by American flags. According to her, the Capitol riot happened because white Trump supporters don’t want to “share” democracy with minorities… I guess? Apparently, the fact that there were numerous allegations of election fraud in battleground states was not a factor in hundreds of Trump supporters’ anger?

And she’s a member of the New York Times editorial board? Her insane perspective wasn’t challenged by anyone else on the panel, which is par for the course with MSNBC.

