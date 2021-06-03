Is an Audit of the 2020 Election in Pennsylvania Coming Next?

An audit of the presidential election vote is currently underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, and another is supposed to start in Fulton County, Georgia. But, is yet another audit coming to Pennsylvania, another battleground state Trump won in 2016, but barely lost according to the state-certified results?

According to a report from the Epoch Times, a “delegation from Pennsylvania is set on Wednesday to tour the audit taking place in Arizona’s largest county. The delegation will visit the Arizona Capitol to meet with members of the Arizona Legislature before touring the audit at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.”

Pennsylvania state Rep. Rob Kauffman told the Epoch Times that he sees the trip as “as a fact-finding mission to see what’s happening on the ground in Arizona, how it’s happening and if it’s something that should be done in other states.”

However, when asked if the goal of the visit was to bring a similar audit to Pennsylvania, they refused to say. “I can’t say that yet, but if we bring some substantial information back with us, I could see it happening.”

Even if the Maricopa County, Ariz., audit and the Fulton County, Ga., audit both found enough fraud to change the results in those states, Joe Biden’s lead in the Electoral College would shrink to 279, and Trump’s Electoral College vote count would be 259—which would still not be enough to alter the results of the election. But, if an audit finds results-changing fraud in Pennsylvania, which the Trump campaign alleges happened, that would mean that Trump’s true Electoral College vote total in 2020 would have been 279, to Joe Biden’s 259. Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean that the 2020 election would be invalidated and Trump would be able to assume the presidency again.

“The election was lawless, six states allowed their delegates to vote by false certifications, but the [Electoral College] process happened,” explains Jenna Ellis, Trump’s former legal adviser. “The Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president: impeachment and conviction.”

“No, President Trump is not going to be ‘reinstated,’” she concluded.

“The best thing we can do as constitutionalists moving forward is to ensure this utter disregard for states’ election laws never happens again,” Ellis continued. “That’s why election integrity is the number one issue facing America today.”

In December 2020, twenty-six Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania submitted a resolution seeking to decertify their state’s election results, claiming proof of “substantial irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting.”