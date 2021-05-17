Biden Gets Destroyed for Failing to 'Follow the Science' on COVID

Joe Biden campaigned on “following the science” in order to beat the pandemic, but he’s repeatedly shown that politics and special interests are more important than “the science.” And two new ads are calling him out for it.

The Republican National Committee recently produced an ad blasting Joe Biden because while scientists say schools can fully reopen safely, Joe Biden has taken the side of the teachers’ unions that don’t want schools reopened.

The hard-hitting ad features Biden and Kamala Harris on the campaign trail talking about “following the science” then features a series of media clips featuring pundits noting the damage being done to kids by not having schools open and quoting scientists like Dr. Fauci and others saying schools can reopen safely.

If Biden is so committed to “following the scientists,” then why are millions of kids still not in school full-time? Because Biden put special interests before kids.pic.twitter.com/WI2maOdZMy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2021

Biden is the target of another ad on this issue, this one from the Americans for Public Trust, which is launching a $1 million ad campaign not only targeting Joe Biden but also the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for communicating with a large teachers’ union about their reopening recommendations.

“We know schools are safe, but Biden and his CDC secretly worked with the teachers’ unions to keep schools closed.”

The ad accuses Joe Biden and the CDC of “sacrificing kids” by keeping them out of school to “pay back liberal dark money groups.”

“Teachers’ unions gave him a record amount of money,” the ad notes. “Science? No, with Biden, it’s always about dark money.”

The ad then directs viewers to go to a website called Dark Money Rewarded, a microsite of Americans for Public Trust. According to Dark Money Rewarded, “President Biden benefited from a record-breaking amount of dark money to his campaign. And within hours of entering the White House, President Biden’s executive orders fulfilled the policy wishes of the dark money groups that got him elected. Unions, environmental groups, and liberal activists are already being rewarded.”