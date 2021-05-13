Trump Responds to Latest Maricopa County Election Audit Bombshells

On Wednesday, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann wrote a letter to the Maricopa Board of Supervisors seeking “assistance and cooperation in the resolution of three (3) serious issues that have arisen in the course of the Senate’s ongoing audit of the returns of the November 3, 2020 general election in Maricopa County,” in which she cited the county’s refusal to cooperate with subpoenas, their “omissions, inconsistencies, and anomalies relating to Maricopa County’s handling, organization, and storage of ballots,” and “deleted databases.”

President Trump described it as a “devastating letter” on “voting irregularities, and probably fraud.”

Donald J. Trump 5-12-21 Letter to Maricopa County Election Board by PJ Media on Scribd

The Trump campaign sued Arizona election officials last year, alleging irregularities in Maricopa County, which Donald Trump won in 2016. According to state-certified results, Biden won the county by just over 45,000 votes and barely won the state by a 10,457-vote margin. In April, the Arizona Senate leadership hired a team of independent auditors to complete a “comprehensive, full forensic audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, including a hand recount of all ballots.” Arizona Democrats tried—and failed—to stop the audit.

“Senate President Fann has invited Maricopa County officials to a public hearing on May 18 to allow them the opportunity to try to explain what happened to the missing databases, ballots, and other significant issues,” Trump continued.

As reports of irregularities and anomalies pile up, one thing seems to be missing, and Trump has noticed what it is.

“The Fake News and Lamestream Media is doing everything they can not to cover this major story,” Trump said. “They just refuse to talk or report about it. They don’t want the United States or World to see what is going on with our corrupt, third world election.”

While this doesn’t prove there was fraud, or even enough fraud to alter the results of the election in Arizona yet, I suspect Trump feels some vindication so far based on what’s happening there.