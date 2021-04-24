Maricopa County 2020 Election Audit Proceeds Despite Democrat Efforts to Stop It

Earlier this month, the Arizona Senate leadership hired a team of independent auditors to complete a “comprehensive, full forensic audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, including a hand recount of all ballots.” Despite the efforts of the state Democratic Party to thwart it, the audit is proceeding.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Chris Coury had ordered the Arizona Senate to “pause” the audit if the Arizona Democratic Party would post a $1 million bond to cover the costs of the day. The party refused to so.

“The Arizona Democratic Party will not risk our supporters’ hard-earned dollars to pay off the Cyber Ninjas for a procedure they are billing Arizona taxpayers to the tune of $150,000,” the Arizona Democratic Party said in a statement. RELATED: A Majority of Voters Think Cheating Affected the Results of the 2020 Election The Trump campaign sued Arizona election officials last year, alleging irregularities in Maricopa County, a county Donald Trump won in 2016. According to state-certified results, Biden won the county by just over 45,000 votes and barely won the state by a 10,457-vote margin. If the audit discovers the alleged irregularities, it could prove that Trump is the legitimate winner of Arizona, and it could have huge implications for other states where irregularities were discovered.

The Arizona Republican Party was pleased by this latest development. “Democrat’s bluff called and they fail to post a $1million bond to stop forensic audit,” the state GOP tweeted.

Democrat's bluff called and they fail to post a $1million bond to stop forensic audit. Court hearing on Monday 11am for the Maricopa County Superior Court Judge to review audit's rules and procedures. Our motto: We Will Not Be Intimidated. #ElectionIntegrity — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 24, 2021

Former President Donald Trump is also keeping an eye on what’s happening in Arizona.

“The Democrats are ‘swarming’ the Great State of Arizona trying to get the Forensic Election Audit stopped, because only they know exactly what they’ve done, and they understand Voter Fraud far better than anyone,” he said in a statement Friday night. “This could be Voter Fraud at the highest level. Don’t think that Arizona is the only State.”

On Saturday morning, Trump called for “large-scale security” for the team conducting the audit.

“The Republican Party is demanding that Governor Ducey of Arizona immediately provide large-scale security for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump said. “Governor Ducey will be held fully responsible for the safety of those involved. State police or National Guard must be immediately sent out for protection. The Democrats do not want to have this information revealed, and they will do anything to stop it. Governor Ducey must finally act!”