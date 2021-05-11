Trump Blasts Biden For Middle East Violence

It wasn’t all that long ago that President Donald Trump brokered a series of historic Middle East peace agreements between Israel and Arab nations, and it feels like it’s all falling apart.

Trump has noticed, too, and is blasting Joe Biden’s response to Hamas firing rockets into Israel.

“When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency,” Trump said in a statement. “Because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked. Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies. America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself.

Trump also blasted the Democratic Party’s solidarity with Ilhan Omar, who called Israel’s defending itself from Hamas’s attacks as “terrorism.”

“Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism,” Omar said on Twitter on Monday. “Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid.”

“Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault,” Trump said.