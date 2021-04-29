Joe Biden Proved He Doesn't Understand the Purpose of the 2nd Amendment

Joe Biden’s long-awaited first address to Congress was full of absurdities and was outright cringeworthy at times, but perhaps the most ridiculous (and I agree this is a subjective assessment) might just be his remarks on gun control.

“Look, I don’t want to become confrontational,” Biden began, already lying. “But we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of Democrat colleagues and close the loopholes requiring a background check on purchases of guns. We need a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And don’t tell me it can’t be done. We did it before, and it worked.”

Wrong, it didn’t work. Biden has often cited the 1994 assault weapons ban, which banned assault weapons and high-capacity magazines for ten years, and claimed that it worked, but the facts show otherwise. According to a federally-funded study done for the Department of Justice, the assault weapons ban did little to curb gun violence. Assault weapons “were used in only a small fraction of gun crimes prior to the ban: about 2% according to most studies and no more than 8%,” the study explained.

“Should [the assault weapons ban] be renewed, the ban’s effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement,” the study said.

Biden then doubled down on his anti-gun nonsense.

“Talk to most responsible gun owners and hunters — they’ll tell you that there’s no possible justification for having 100 rounds in a weapon,” Biden said. “What’d ya think? Deer are wearing Kevlar vests?”

Yes, he actually said that.

Do you know anyone who has ever gone deer hunting with a hundred rounds in a weapon? Of course not. Joe Biden’s poorly written joke seems to be based on the premise that the 2nd Amendment is about protecting the right to hunt.

Spoiler alert: it isn’t.

The 2nd Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Does that sound like it’s about hunting? Nope. The Founding Fathers saw the right of people to keep and bear arms as being necessary to preserving freedom. “What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance. Let them take arms,” Thomas Jefferson wrote to James Madison back in 1787. There are countless quotes from the Founding Fathers on gun rights and the 2nd Amendment—and none are about hunting, they’re about the people having the ability to protect their own freedom from the State. One could argue the 2nd Amendment was written to protect us from the likes of Joe Biden.

Biden’s joke about a deer wearing kevlar was stupid, but nevertheless indicative of how he understands (or doesn’t understand) the purpose of the 2nd Amendment.