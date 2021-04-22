Dershowitz: Maxine Waters Used KKK Tactics to Intimidate Chauvin Jury

Lawyer and liberal pundit Alan Dershowitz accused Rep. Maxine Waters of using KKK tactics to intimidate jurors in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

“The Klan would march outside of courthouses and threaten all kinds of reprisals if the jury ever dared convict a white person or acquit a black person,” Dershowitz said in an interview on Newsmax.

Waters traveled to Minnesota and announced that if the jury didn’t reach the verdict she and the crowd of protesters wanted, they would get “more confrontational.”

“We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice. I am hopeful that we will get a verdict that says, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ and if we don’t, we cannot go away. We’ve got to get more confrontational,” she said.

Dershowitz believes that her comments should have resulted in a mistrial.

“Her message was clearly intended to get to the jury: ‘If you will acquit or if you find the charge less than murder, we will burn down your buildings. We will burn down your businesses. We will attack you. We will do what happened to the witness — blood on their door,'” Dershowitz explained. “The judge, of course, wouldn’t grant a mistrial because then he’d be responsible for the riots that would ensue, even though it was Waters who was responsible,” he added.

Several Republicans also accused Waters of inciting violent riots, and a resolution to censure Waters was filed by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, but House Democrats blocked the resolution.