News & Politics

Vernon Jones to Challenge Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in GOP Primary

By Matt Margolis Apr 17, 2021 10:43 AM ET
Screenshot via RNC

Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones is running for governor of Georgia, reports OANN. the Democrat-turned-Republican wants to give the people of Georgia a conservative alternative to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

Jones held his first campaign rally on Friday at Liberty Plaza in Georgia’s Capitol, where he accused Kemp of failing to administer a secure election, effectively blaming him for Biden’s state-certified victory.

“They believe that I can and I will beat Stacey Abrams. They know it. Georgians know it. Why? Because I’m unbought, I’m unbossed and the left, the Democrats, and the liberal media cannot play that race card with me,” Jones said when he announced his candidacy. “I dare you to. Let’s go. I am pro-Second Amendment. I am pro-life and I will work with anyone who is willing to put Georgia first.”

Jones has been a strong ally to President Trump, and promised to continue the fight for Trump’s “America First” agenda. He’s teased the possibility of running for some time now. Back in March, he said he was “looking closely” at challenging Kemp, whom he blames for Trump’s defeat in the Peach State.

He spoke during the 2020 Republican National Convention as a Democrat breaking party lines to support Trump. LIke other African Americans who spoke on Trump’s behalf, he was demeaned as an Uncle Tom by the left.

At a January 2020 rally with Trump, he announced that he was no longer a Democrat. “I’m coming home to the Grand Old Party! I’m officially joining the Republican Party!”

Vernon has also called out Joe Biden and the Democrats for the unchecked bigotry in their party, and for not doing enough for black Americans.

Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams in 2018 and is up for reelection in 2022.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebookMeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: CONSERVATISM BRIAN KEMP GEORGIA VERNON JONES
TRENDING
Editor's Choice