Pelosi's Attempt Overturn Election of a GOP Congresswoman Meets Resistance from Moderate Dems

Earlier this month, Nancy Pelosi enthusiastically endorsed the idea that House Democrats might be able to overturn the election of Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), whose narrow victory of a mere six votes prompted her Democrat opponent to challenge the results with Congress. Under the Federal Contested Elections Act, the House Administration Committee “may recommend, and the House may approve by a simple majority vote, a decision affirming the right of the contestee to the seat, may seat the contestant, or find that neither party is entitled to be finally seated and declare a vacancy.” However, at least four Democrats are concerned that such a vote to unseat Miller-Meeks and name her Democrat opponent the winner is not a good idea.

“Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats. But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America. Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should,” tweeted Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.). He was joined by Rep. David Price (D-N.C.), Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), and Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.), who have all expressed misgivings about Pelosi’s efforts.

“The standard [for overturning an election] has to be a very high standard,” Rep. Kildee told the Wall Street Journal. “Unless we see compelling evidence that there’s something seriously wrong, then we should defer to state and local officials.”

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa expressed outrage over Pelosi’s blatant attempt to add an extra seat to her razor-thin majority in the House.

“They were complaining because Republicans wouldn’t tell people that Biden won the election on November 4, the day after the election, and now they’re playing this game? It just doesn’t add up,” he said.

Other Democrats couldn’t care less about the optics and reject comparisons to the disputed results of the 2020 presidential election. “We can’t be concerned about optics,” said Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.). “We’ve got to review the evidence and see where it leads us.” Butterfield sits on the House Administration Committee.

Democrats outright rejected any calls to “review the evidence” of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. With the help of social media, speech declaring the election was stolen was censored on various platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook.

