Democrat Senator Wants an Investigation Into the FBI Investigation of Brett Kavanaugh

It’s been over two years since Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed, yet some Democrats still can’t get over it.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), is suggesting that the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh may have been “fake” and is calling on Merrick Garland, the recently confirmed attorney general, to facilitate “proper oversight” by the U.S. Senate into questions about the FBI’s investigation of Kavanaugh, who faced multiple uncorroborated allegations of sexual misconduct during his confirmation hearings.

The most notable accusation against Kavanaugh came from Christine Blasey Ford, who was shamefully exploited by Senate Democrats who had hoped to thwart Kavanaugh’s nomination, caring little about destroying an innocent man’s life. Had they succeeded, it would have been the #MeToo movement’s crowning achievement. But her lack of credibility, the lack of corroboration (even from alleged witnesses she named), the exculpatory evidence provided by Kavanaugh, and the problems with her testimony made it clear to any reasonable person that whatever might have happened to her as a teenager, Brett Kavanaugh was not in any way involved. Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee refused to participate in a background investigation of Ford’s claims.

A second accusation of sexual misconduct was published by The New Yorker about Deborah Ramirez, who claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a drunken dorm party while they were both students at Yale. But even Ramirez claimed there were gaps in memory, and The New Yorker tried and failed to find any eyewitnesses. Like the Ford allegations, an alleged eyewitness to the incident, named by Ramirez, said it never happened, as did her best friend at the time.

Democrats have long accused the FBI of carrying out a bogus investigation in 2018, yet prior to his Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh had undergone six background checks conducted by the FBI that turned up zero red flags.

Sheldon Whitehouse has not called for an investigation into Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden—whose accusations are far more credible than Ford’s or Ramirez’s accusations against Kavanaugh.

