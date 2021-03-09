FLASHBACK: Trump's Hilarious Remarks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

I’ve never understood the fascination with the British royals, but the recent hype about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their much-talked-about interview with Oprah is a good excuse to look back at the time President Trump made a hilarious—and perhaps ominous—warning tho Harry.

In September, a reporter asked Trump about Harry and Meghan after they ″essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden.″

″I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he’s going to need it.”

And that’s all I have to say about that.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.