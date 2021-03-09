A 'Major' Incident Occurred in the Biden White House Last Week and We're Just Finding Out

After four years of obsessing over Trump not having a dog, the media was very excited about Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major joining the new first family in the White House.

“There Will Finally Be Dogs in the White House Again,” read the headline of an article in Harper’s BAZAAR back in January, in a comically absurd puff piece.

When President Trump took office, the media seemed baffled by the decision of the Trump family, which didn’t have a dog, not to get one. What a terrible break in precedent not to have a pet in the White House! This obsession with the lack of a White House pet persisted throughout Trump’s presidency.

“Much has been written about what might be generously described as Donald Trump’s lack of interest in dogs, and as the election of 2020 slowly draws near, it’s a subject worth considering again,” wrote New York Times opinion contributor Jennifer Finney Boylan before noting that “Vice President Joe Biden is the owner of a rescue dog named Major, a German shepherd who has been described as looking a lot ‘like the dog version of himself,'” before resuming trashing Trump’s “disdain for dogs.”

But all was right with the world again once Biden took office,

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s victory in the 2020 election signals several changes in the coming months,” mused Amy Mackelden in Harper’s BAZAAR the day before the inauguration. “But perhaps the cutest update is that the White House will acquire two very good boys: Biden’s German Shepherds, Major and Champ.”

It turns out that Major, “the dog version” of Joe Biden, isn’t a good boy after all. According to a report from CNN, both dogs were sent back to Biden’s Delaware home last week due to Major’s aggressive behavior. According to the report, there was a “biting incident” with a member of White House security. Biden’s other dog, Champ, returned with Major, in order to not separate the dogs. “The exact condition of the victim is unknown,” reports CNN. “However, the episode was serious enough that the dogs were subsequently moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where they remain.”

It is not clear when last week they were relocated, or why we’re only finding out about this now.

Major was also involved in an incident back in November that resulted in Joe Biden getting hairline fractures in his foot.

As of yet, Major has not been accused of being a Russian agent, but there’s still time.

So, once again, there are no dogs in the White House. Please pray our nation survives.

