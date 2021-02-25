Mitch McConnell Makes Surprise Announcement on Trump's Potential 2024 Presidential Bid

On Thursday evening, Senate Minority Mitch McConnell said he would “absolutely” support Donald Trump for president in 2024 if Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024. He made the rather surprising statement on Fox News with Brett Baier on Special Report.

McConnell’s relationship with Trump quickly went toxic following the January 6 Capitol riot, which prompted the Democrats to attempt a second bogus impeachment. McConnell voted against impeachment but still accused Trump of “disgraceful dereliction of duty” and said Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for what happened.

“They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth — because he was angry he’d lost an election,” McConnell said earlier this month. President Trump responded by calling McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” and saying that the GOP would “never again be respected or strong” with McConnell in charge.

McConnell’s sudden commitment to supporting Trump in 2024 if he’s the nominee seems almost like a 180 from his recent rhetoric—especially since, should Trump run in 2024, he is the best situated to win the nomination.

McConnell’s commitment to supporting Trump does come with a caveat. “There’s a lot to happen between now and ’24,” McConnell said. “I’ve got at least four members I think that are planning on running for president plus governors and others. There is no incumbent, should be a wide-open race and fun for you all to cover.”

