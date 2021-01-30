Ohio Republicans Move to Create a New State Holiday: 'President Donald J. Trump Day'

Two Ohio state representatives are drafting a bill to make June 14 a day to honor President Donald Trump.

Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus contacted their House colleagues on Friday looking for cosponsors to their legislation to “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” the request for co-sponsors reads.

Ohio House Democrats are predictably opposed to the idea, at least in part because Trump’s birthday is also Flag Day. “I don’t like the idea of changing an existing federal holiday that honors the flag,” said Ohio State Rep. Jeff Crossman. “I think it’s disrespectful.” It’s nice to see a Democrat care about honoring the flag, but I digress.

States have made the birthdays of former presidents into state holidays or days of special significance, but that honor is usually reserved for presidents after their death. The lone exception is Illinois, which, in 2017, made “Barack Obama Day” a state holiday. The first Obama Day was “celebrated” in 2018. It seemed inappropriate for Illinois to create a holiday honoring a man who spent eight years under a dark cloud of dozens of scandals, oversaw the worst economic recovery in history, gave billions of dollars to Iran, doubled the national debt, allowed for the creation of ISIS, spied on Americans, and even spied of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

From the moment Obama was elected, there’s been a rush to bestow greatness upon him with honors and accolades he did not deserve. His Nobel Peace Prize is a prime example, but it’s more than that. Soon after he was first elected, there was a rush to rename schools after him. There are at least 22 schools that have been named after Obama, and several highways as well.

I could talk all day about why Obama doesn’t deserve to be honored this way, but the question of the moment is whether President Trump deserves a day to honor him in Ohio. In general, it is somewhat inappropriate for anyone still alive to be honored with a holiday. But Illinois Democrats arguably made that a moot point. If Obama can have a state holiday named after him, despite his terrible record as president, then President Trump, whose record is far more worthy of celebration, can have a day to honor him in Ohio, as well as schools and federal buildings and highways named after him. Heck, I’d love to see a highway named after Trump just to see triggered liberals refuse to drive on it. Imagine an airport named after Trump. I’d love to see it.

So, let’s bring on the Trump holidays and namings! Maybe one day these premature accolades can be a thing of the past, but until that happens, I’m all for Trump Day and whatever else is proposed.

