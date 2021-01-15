IT BEGINS: Trump to Declassify 'Foot-High Stack' of Obamagate Documents

With less than a week left in office, President Trump is declassifying a “massive trove” of FBI documents relating to Obamagate, including FBI documents “showing the Russia collusion story was leaked in the final weeks of the 2016 election in an effort to counteract Hillary Clinton’s email scandal,” reports Just The News

The documents could be released as early as Friday, and are said to include “FBI interviews and human source evaluation reports for two of the main informants in the Russia case, former MI6 agent Christopher Steele and academic Stefan Halper.”

According to government officials who spoke with Just The News, the internal FBI and DOJ documents pending release “detail significant flaws in the investigation and provide a detailed timeline of when the FBI first realized the Steele dossier was problematic.”

One bombshell revelation contained in the documents is an admission by Christopher Steele, who was hired by Clinton’s campaign law firm to dig up dirt on Trump. He leaked information from his controversial dossier to the media, such as the false Russian collusion narrative, in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign to counter the Hillary Clinton email scandal, after former FBI Director James Comey had reopened the Clinton email investigation.

Several investigations have since concluded that the Steele dossier was mostly debunked and uncorroborated accusations, and likely contained Russian disinformation. Nevertheless, the dossier set off the biggest and most expensive political witch hunt in history.

John Solomon of Just The News was on Lou Dobbs Tonight on Fox Business to discuss the bombshell news.

Obamagate Uncovered: @JSolomonReports says that sweeping declassification of Obamagate documents includes surveillance of President Trump, his campaign and Christopher Steele’s debriefing reports #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/Ct7AghkNra — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 14, 2021

The news comes on the heels of the House of Representatives impeaching President Trump a second time over accusations that he incited violence at the U.S. Capitol.

