Never Forget These Ten Republican Turncoats Who Voted to Impeach Trump

The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump a second time. This time over accusations that he incited an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Anyone who watched or read the words Trump spoke on the day can’t say with a shred of honesty that Trump ever incited violence upon the Capitol.

And yet ten Republicans joined with Democrats in their never-ending witch hunt of Trump. These Republicans have seen endless accusations being lobbed at Trump. From accusations of racism to colluding with Russia, or the bogus claim of a quid pro quo with Ukraine… yet they joined in the pile-on. For what? To make nice with the left? What good does being a pawn in their attacks on Trump do? The Senate will never convict him over these absurd allegations. The left will not be better to these Republicans once they’ve outlived their usefulness.

So, here they are. Here’s the list of Republicans who voted with Democrats to impeach Trump over bogus charges.

Remember these names. Don’t give them any money. Support primary challengers in 2022. These people have no business being in the Republican Party when they knowingly go along with a party that has been desperate to impeach Trump and remove him from office since before he even took the oath.

