Twitter: We Can Ban Trump After Inauguration Day

By Matt Margolis Dec 16, 2020 11:13 AM ET
For years now, the anti-Trump mob has been calling on Twitter to ban him from their platform, which he has effectively used to communicate directly with voters, bypassing traditional media. Twitter has resisted those calls for Trump’s ouster but has now confirmed that after he leaves office his account could be banned if he continues to “spread conspiracy theories,” Forbes reports.

Twitter has been aggressively flagging tweets alleging voter fraud with the disclaimer: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

For example, a Wednesday morning tweet—highlighting his 12 million-vote increase in 2020 over 2016 compared to Obama’s reelection in 2012, despite losing 3 million votes—was flagged because his tweet also said “Rigged Election!!!”

Traditional media and social media have been doing their best to censor reports of voter fraud. Threatening to ban President Trump for highlighting reports and evidence of that fraud is a desperate excuse to keep the public in the dark about what’s going on.

Trump should have started considering other platforms, like Parler and MeWe, a long time ago. In addition to censoring information about voter fraud, social media is looking for any reason to boot him from their platforms and diminish his ability to communicate with Americans.

