Twitter: We Can Ban Trump After Inauguration Day

For years now, the anti-Trump mob has been calling on Twitter to ban him from their platform, which he has effectively used to communicate directly with voters, bypassing traditional media. Twitter has resisted those calls for Trump’s ouster but has now confirmed that after he leaves office his account could be banned if he continues to “spread conspiracy theories,” Forbes reports.

Twitter has been aggressively flagging tweets alleging voter fraud with the disclaimer: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

For example, a Wednesday morning tweet—highlighting his 12 million-vote increase in 2020 over 2016 compared to Obama’s reelection in 2012, despite losing 3 million votes—was flagged because his tweet also said “Rigged Election!!!”

Perhaps the biggest difference between 2016 and 2020 is @FoxNews, despite the fact that I went from 63,000,000 Votes to 75,000,000 Votes, a record 12,000,000 Vote increase. Obama went down 3,000,000 Votes, and won. Rigged Election!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

Traditional media and social media have been doing their best to censor reports of voter fraud. Threatening to ban President Trump for highlighting reports and evidence of that fraud is a desperate excuse to keep the public in the dark about what’s going on.

Trump should have started considering other platforms, like Parler and MeWe, a long time ago. In addition to censoring information about voter fraud, social media is looking for any reason to boot him from their platforms and diminish his ability to communicate with Americans.