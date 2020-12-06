FACEPALM: Twitter Flags Trump Rally WiFi Password as 'Disputed'

Media covering President Trump’s rally in Georgia on Saturday hilariously had to enter the password “RiggedElection!” for a network called “Make America Great Again” to have access to Wi-Fi.

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has a trolled the media with Wi-Fi networks. At one of his pre-Election Day rallies in Michigan, the Wi-Fi network was set to “BidenBuiltTheCages” with the password “TrumpBuiltTheWall!!!”

The Georgia rally was held to support Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their January 5 runoff elections.

But the most interesting part of the password used by Trump’s team is what happened when Jenna Ellis, the senior legal advisor to the campaign, tweeted a photo featuring a paper with the media’s WiFi login instructions:

Well done to @TeamTrump’s @schatzjoe for an excellent Press WiFi password tonight at the @realDonaldTrump Georgia rally! Fake News media has to type this in if they want WiFi. 😉 pic.twitter.com/q4blSvcla8 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 5, 2020

Twitter, which seems to flag Trump posts like a reflex now, literally flagged this tweet with its usual disclaimer “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Disputed? It’s a Wi-Fi password. Are Jack Dorsey and the gatekeepers at Twitter so terrified about allegations of voter fraud they will literally flag a Wi-Fi password as disputed?

Apparently so.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis