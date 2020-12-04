Georgia Governor Calls For 'Signature Audit' After 'Ballot-Stuffing' Video

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is now calling for a “signature audit” of ballots in Georgia.

The announcement comes following the presentation of an election-night surveillance video presented before the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Committee that allegedly showed at least four suitcases of ballots being pulled out from under a table after election supervisors had told poll workers to leave the room at the State Farm Arena in Fulton County, Georgia.

President Trump has been highly critical of Kemp’s leadership in the aftermath of the election in light of mounting evidence of fraud. “Why won’t Governor [Brian Kemp], the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes,” Trump tweeted last week. “It will be a ‘goldmine’ of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state.”

Governor Kemp reacted to the surveillance video Friday morning on Fox News. “I called early on for a signature audit. Obviously, the secretary of state, per the laws and the Constitution, would have to order that. He has not done that, I think it should be done,” he said.

“I think especially with what we saw today, it raises more questions. There needs to be transparency on that. I would again call for that. I think in the next 24 hours we’ll see a lot more from the hearings the legislature had today and we’ll see what the next steps are.”

Trump himself reacted to the video’s presentation on Thursday.

“Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia,” Trump tweeted. “Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State!”

In addition to the surveillance video, another witness told the committee that felons, minors, unregistered voters, out-of-state voters, and voters with improper registrations, illegally voted in the state.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis