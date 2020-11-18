News & Politics

Pennsylvania Governor Mandates Mask-Wearing in Your Own Home

By Matt Margolis Nov 18, 2020 1:18 PM ET
With another COVID-19 wave on the horizon, several states are restricting the number of guests you can have over for Thanksgiving.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, however, is adding several new measures, including testing and quarantining for people coming into the state (with some exceptions) and requiring the wearing of masks in your own home if you have company over.

Pennsylvania already has a statewide mask mandate and other social distancing guidelines. But these new mandates are in response to a spike in cases despite their existing coronavirus-fighting efforts.

