Pennsylvania Governor Mandates Mask-Wearing in Your Own Home

With another COVID-19 wave on the horizon, several states are restricting the number of guests you can have over for Thanksgiving.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, however, is adding several new measures, including testing and quarantining for people coming into the state (with some exceptions) and requiring the wearing of masks in your own home if you have company over.

▪️ Strengthening masking order. Masks are still required. Indoors: masks now required anytime you’re with people outside of your household, even if you’re socially distant. Applies to all indoor facilities + if you have people in your home not part of your household — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 17, 2020

Pennsylvania already has a statewide mask mandate and other social distancing guidelines. But these new mandates are in response to a spike in cases despite their existing coronavirus-fighting efforts.

#COVID19 Update (as of 11/17/20 at 12:00 am):

• 5,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 275,513 total cases statewide

• 9,355 deaths statewide

• 2,588,467 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 17, 2020

It’s a good time to move to Florida.

