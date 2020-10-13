FACEPALM: Senator Hirono Asks ACB the Most Ridiculous Question (So Far)

There haven’t exactly been a lot of controversial moments during the Amy Coney Barrett hearings. In fact, for the most part, Democrats have asked the same questions over and over—questions they know Barrett cannot answer, because of the Ginsburg rule, a reference to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s refusal to answer questions regarding issues that may come before her while on the Supreme Court. “I cannot say one word on that subject that would not violate what I said had to be my rule about no hints, no forecasts, no previews,” Ginsburg said during her 1993 confirmation hearings.

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), however, will be remembered for asking something no one else asked. During her time to question Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Hirono asked, “Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?”

No, I’m not kidding.

Senator Hirono: “since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?"#facepalm pic.twitter.com/QrsvKSklO6 — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 13, 2020

Imagine being one of Amy Coney Barrett’s children watching this senator ask their mother if she has ever committed rape or sexual harassment.

Dan Bongino’s response to Hirono’s questioning is perhaps the best:

Everyone, in every living room across the world, who had the unfortunate experience of living through the last ten minutes of Mazie Hirono. pic.twitter.com/BU6Yy2LWqx — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 13, 2020

