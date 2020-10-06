Do Masks Really Work? Here's What the Charts Tell Us

The million-dollar question right now, with regards to COVID-19, is “Do masks work?”

President Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis has many of his haters crying foul over his attitude about masks. They blame that for his catching the virus.

Those same people then had a hissy fit when Trump did a drive-by outside Walter Reed in a vehicle where everyone inside was wearing a mask.

So, the question is, do masks prevent the spread of COVID-19? The best way to answer this question is to look at how mask mandates have impacted infection rates. So, let’s do that.

Here’s a chart showing daily new cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii, compared with the state’s mask mandates:

Daily cases per 1M population in Hawaii. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/C2k3wN1yvK — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Here’s a chart showing daily new cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, and San Diego counties in California, compared with the respective county’s mask mandates:

Daily cases per 1M population in LA, Orange, Ventura and San Diego counties. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/ShL6VrNW6I — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Let’s try another region of the country. Here’s a chart showing daily new cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, compared with the state’s mask mandates:

Daily cases per 1M population in Kansas. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/BsNSNAYbuY — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Now here’s a chart showing daily new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, compared with the state’s mask mandate:

Daily cases per 1M population in West Virginia. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/M6WaAMguCH — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

See any correlation? Me neither. What about outside the United States? Let’s take a look.

Now here’s a chart showing daily new cases of COVID-19 in Peru, compared with the country’s mask mandate:

Daily cases per 1M population in Peru. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/2wG679czFd — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Now here’s a chart showing daily new cases of COVID-19 in Spain, compared with the country’s mask mandates:

Daily cases per 1M population in Spain. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/C6S7yy6AFE — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

And finally, here’s a chart showing daily new cases of COVID-19 in France, compared with the country’s mask mandates:

Daily cases per 1M population in France. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/aQMazSahJ3 — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

In case it isn’t obvious, these charts fail to show any correlation between mask mandates (which presumably increase the wearing of masks) and reductions in COVID-19 infections. If you look at all of the available charts over at Rational Ground, you’ll see there are some instances of infection rates declining after a mask mandate was imposed, but those mandates were put in place after infection rates were already on the decline. For example, this chart showing New York City’s daily new cases of COVID-19.

Daily cases per 1M population in New York. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/GkBPXwwVPh — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Like countries that experience that experienced huge spikes early in the pandemic, New York City’s daily new cases followed roughly the same pattern.

There are more graphs over at Rational Ground you can look at, and you can decide for yourself, and then ask why Joe Biden seems intent on imposing an unconstitutional federal mask mandate.

