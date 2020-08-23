Trump to Announce 'Breakthrough' Therapeutic Treatment for COVID-19

On Sunday evening, President Trump is expected to announce a “major therapeutic breakthrough” for COVID-19, according to a tweet by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus,” she tweeted. “Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn will be in attendance.”

The news comes on the cusp of the 2020 Republican National Convention, which starts Monday evening.

President Trump made headlines Saturday morning by suggesting that the deep state was suppressing progress on vaccines until after the election.

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

No other details about the “major therapeutic breakthrough” were provided.

Time will tell just how the media will respond to the news of a “major therapeutic breakthrough” but considering how they reacted to hydroxychloroquine, my money is on Trump’s announcement being immediately dismissed by the media and the Democratic Party as a political stunt to “save his reelection.”

When Trump first touted hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as potential game-changers in the fight against the coronavirus, the media went to war against the decades-old anti-malaria drugs.

‘To fight the coronavirus, President Donald Trump is adopting the audacity of false hope,” CNN declared after Trump announced he’s pushed the FDA to fast-track the approval of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with the coronavirus. The USA Today editorial board accused Trump of “peddl[ing] snake oil and false hope.” Salon’s rhetoric was even worse. “Trump was at the White House podium peddling a fake cure for a virus that could kill hundreds of thousands of Americans in a way that would have gotten him kicked off the Home Shopping Network and potentially invited federal prosecution for false claims and fraud.” A Democratic state lawmaker in Ohio said that Trump should be tried for “crimes against humanity” for touting the drug’s potential, and the New York Times even alleged that Trump’s motivation for touting it was financial because he holds “a small personal financial interest” in Sanofi, even though the drug is out of patent, and he only owned $29 – $435 in the stock as part of a mutual fund.

Success stories from coronavirus patients who recovered after being treated with the drug went largely ignored by the media. In April, Democrat State Rep. Karen Whitsett from Detroit, Mich., credited the drug and President Trump with saving her life. Other coronavirus patients have reported dramatic recoveries after taking the drug.

The media instead focused on a small number of studies that suggested that hydroxychloroquine was linked to higher mortality—but those studies were flawed. In the Veteran’s Affairs study published in April, for example, which wasn’t peer-reviewed, the sickest patients were disproportionately administered the drug. It should have never been reported on. Two other studies linking hydroxychloroquine to higher mortality, but those studies were based on faulty data, and two well-respected medical journals had to retract one of them.

There have now been 80 studies on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, (47 of them peer-reviewed). The overwhelming majority of them show positive results—especially when administered early.

The media and the Democratic Party have done everything they can to scare the public about hydroxychloroquine. But countries that are widely using the drug to treat coronavirus patients have had significantly lower death rates than those that aren’t:

It seems likely to me that whatever therapeutic breakthrough that will be announced Sunday evening will get the hydroxychloroquine treatment. The left doesn’t want success in treating the virus to happen until after the election. Democrats seem more than happy to let people die needlessly in their quest for power.

