Governor Cuomo Talks of 'Displacing' Mayor de Blasio After 'Disgraceful' Response to Riots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t happy with NYC Mayor de Blasio’s incompetent response to the rioting in New York City, calling it a ‘disgrace.” Cuomo even argued he has the power to “displace” de Blasio, but that he’s not at that point yet.

“The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that,” Cuomo said Tuesday during a press conference.

There were reportedly 700 arrests made overnight, and six police officers injured. At least six police vehicles were vandalized.

“You have 38,000 NYPD people, it is the largest police department in the United States of America,” Cuomo said. “Use 38,000 people and protect property. Use the police, protect property and people. Look at the videos, it was a disgrace.”

Cuomo went on to say he has the option is to “displace the mayor … bring in the National Guard” and essentially “take over.”

“I don’t think we’re at that point,” Cuomo added. “That would be such a chaotic situation in the midst of an already chaotic situation. I don’t think that makes any sense.”

President Trump accused Governor Cuomo of refusing his offer to send the National Guard.

“New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “NYC was ripped to pieces.”

Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

It doesn’t seem likely that de Blasio even wants to keep the rioting and looting under control. His own daughter was arrested during the protests, and his response to her arrest was pride. “I love my daughter deeply, I honor her. I’m proud of her that she cares so much she was willing to go out there and so something about it,” he said, claiming she was one of the peaceful protesters.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirms reports that his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested at a protest: "I'm proud of her that she cares so much, and she was willing to go out there and do something about it." https://t.co/YbloXtjoxj pic.twitter.com/bBCBLjn1q5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 1, 2020

De Blasio has scoffed at the idea of bringing in the National Guard. “We do not need, nor do we think it is wise for the National Guard to be in New York City. Nor any armed forces,” he said. “When outside armed forces go into communities no good comes of it.”

Neither does not containing riots.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis