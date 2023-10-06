Women Swimmers in Virginia Stand up for Their Sport

To take any stand on transgenderism, unless it is full-throated, enthusiastic acceptance, is to venture into dangerous territory. Riley Gaines learned that firsthand in April when she was hunted by a mob during an appearance at San Francisco State University.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Despite that obscene episode, Gaines has not backed down on her stance on women’s sports and was on hand Thursday at an event in Roanoke, Va. Outkick notes that Gaines and Paula Scanlan, a former teammate of Lia Thomas, were both on hand Thursday night when ten members of the Roanoke College women’s swim team took the stage at a local hotel. The women spoke about their experiences when a man tried to join the team.

Outkick reported that 19-year-old Kate Pearson, a team captain commented, “My feelings, our team’s feelings, and comfort were blatantly ignored, and only one athlete was prioritized.” Another captain, Bailey Gallagher, stated:

I felt unheard and unseen. Our comfort was undervalued and discarded. Numerous times we asked the school for support. Each and every time we were told to deal with it ourselves or told nothing at all. The school refused to give out information to our parents and we were informed that even if our entire swim team decided to stand together and not swim, in the name of the infairness (sic) that was happening, our coach would have a one-athlete swim team. That information alone was the most discouraging and disheartening of all. Our school was prioritizing one individual swimmer over 17 women whose only request was fairness

The three team captains, Pearson, Gallagher, and Lilly Mullens, came together to talk about the issue once it was known that a man would be joining their ranks. Coach Brandon Ress said the man would not compete in relays and would not share a locker room with the women. Mullens was also concerned that once the man began competing, he could demolish all of the school records set by women.

The fact that the women felt uncomfortable around the man in his female swimsuit was of no concern to the school. The women were told they would have to talk to him directly about it. That issue was never broached again, but the women knew they were on their own if they wanted something done. To add insult to injury, the man was often released from practice early because he was overly stimulated by his estrogen levels. Eventually, a team meeting was held, and Pearson told Outkick, “And after I was done speaking, the individual immediately jumped to saying: I was suicidal, I wanted to kill myself, I wanted to jump off the building of Trexler, which is one of our science buildings here.”

Ultimately, the man in question, whose name the women asked not to be used, withdrew from the team.

The trials of the Roanoke swim team may not be over. After all, the trans community does not take losses sitting down. If nothing happens beyond a few protests and if nothing more than signs are brandished, that may be the best one could expect. But as Gaines noted, the women found their voices early and did not back down. And they showed bravery, the kind of bravery that can effect real change.

If you’re anything like me, you are past the novelty of people declaring themselves newly minted men, women, or non-binary Humboldt squid. At this point, most people don’t care and it has become boring. Some people are still incensed at the idea, but many conservatives and even some quieter non-conservatives are okay with people following their gender bliss so long as the kids are left alone.

It is the self-absorption that bothers me. It is the idea that being left to be oneself is not enough. Now, everyone must contort themselves to meet the needs of whatever person is in question. There is not even the ability to opt out or find a compromise. One group or one person is to be accommodated, especially when that accommodation causes problems for others.