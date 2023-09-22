Say It Ain't So, Joe. Or Better Yet, Just Stop Talking.

I will be interested to see who the Democrats run for president in 2024. It won’t be Joe. It can’t be Joe. Even if Biden lasts that long, there won’t be much of him left. And at this rate, even the most diehard of donkeys may be ready to say, “You know, RFK isn’t looking too bad at this point.” That is, of course, unless Gavin Newsom decides to jump out of the cake, hair gel and all.

The latest proof that Biden’s sell-by date can now be measured in decades is the incident in which he promptly stepped on a rake while speaking at a congressional caucus gala in D.C. on Thursday. According to the Washington Examiner, the president stated:

I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers. They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely. My dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.’ The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values.

A very nice sentiment. Except that Biden was speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s 46th Annual Awards Gala. The event honored Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Biden did not apologize or make a correction but instead plowed ahead with, “Just think of the work we’ve done together on civil rights, labor rights, healthcare, education. Folks, we’ve fundamentally changed the direction of our economy to grow it from the middle out and the bottom up.”

"The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values," Biden says as he addresses the Congressional Hispanic Caucus pic.twitter.com/CHszryHtsK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

Never mind that the economy is wilting faster than my failed tomato plants. That’s another story for another time. This is more than just another addition to the National Archives’ Presidential Blooper Reel. Normally, this sort of thing would be an occasional gaffe in a president’s career. But this comes on the heels of the embarrassment in Vietnam, the debacle involving the Brazilian flag, and a speech at a donor’s home. Matt has the details here.

I find it hard to believe that anyone, including administration insiders, think that Biden is fit for the job. He has demonstrated that the task was beyond him since the day he took his oath. But at that point, Biden’s work was essentially done. Joe Biden’s job was to convince people that the good old days of the Democratic Party had returned to the horizon. Biden’s job was to show people that they would enjoy the same America that they experienced under Bill Clinton, albeit without the Obama mystique, with dashes of Kennedy’s Camelot thrown in for good measure. Why else would there be so many photos of Biden sitting in front of the bust of RFK? This was ’60s nostalgia repackaged for the suburban soccer moms of the 2020s. Biden was nothing more than the anti-Trump and an implied echo of FDR. The Democrats don’t need Biden to accomplish their goals. And, if by chance he is somehow nominated and re-elected in 2024, the party and whoever is in charge will be perfectly happy to limit him to one five-minute public appearance per day before sending him back to the White House residence for ice cream and Lawrence Welk reruns. The frightening part of the story is not that Biden is incapable of running the country. He isn’t running the country at all.