Democrat Disconnect in D.C.

Priorities, people, priorities.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that a recent poll found that a majority of residents of the District of Columbia would convict Donald Trump over his challenge of the 2020 election results. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) once told me during an interview that the people in D.C., particularly those inside the Beltway, have absolutely no clue about what the rest of America is thinking, feeling, or experiencing.

Granted, not everyone or perhaps anyone who responded to the survey is a member of the Marble Mafia, but the response reflects the attitudes of the coastal elites and those who faithfully adhere to the accepted narratives as opposed to, say, anyone else.

The poll, conducted by Emerson College Polling, showed that 64% of Washington residents stated that if it were up to them, they would find Trump guilty of trying to undermine the election results. Twenty-eight percent were unsure, while 8% said that they would find Trump innocent. Broken down a bit further:

Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said, “Perception of Trump’s guilt varies by gender: 75% of women would vote to find Trump guilty compared to 54% of men. Men are more likely to find the former president innocent at 12%, compared to 4% of women.” Democratic voters find Trump guilty 69% to 5%. Independents share a similar attitude: 53% think Trump is guilty and 14% innocent.

Republicans are more split: 36% think Trump is guilty, 35% innocent and 30% unsure.

Additionally, 57% of respondents expect a guilty verdict, versus 10% who anticipate Trump being found innocent. Thirty-three percent are unsure of the verdict. By political affiliation, 61% of Republicans think Trump will be found guilty, with 60% of Democrats agreeing. Forty-eight percent of independents predicted a guilty verdict. Fifty-five percent of respondents said that they would want to serve on the jury, and 45% said that they would not.

While all of that is fodder for breathless “news” stories about Trump’s impending doom, one would think that when it came to all things legal, the residents of Washington, D.C., would be more concerned about the state of their city than politically motivated kabuki. All is not well in D.C., and this has been the status quo for a while.

As PJ Media’s Rick Moran reported, police in D.C. actually began enforcing a curfew law that had languished on the books since 1995. During the first night, four people were shot and killed in or near the curfew enforcement areas. PJ Media’s Michael Cantrell notes that recently, a 12-year-old boy was arrested for an attempted carjacking at gunpoint. And now, in the tradition of West Coast Blue cities, a D.C. grocery store is taking steps to cope with the growing problem of shoplifting.

According to Breitbart, a Giant store in southeast D.C. has resorted to removing name-brands from its shelves since name-brand items attract thieves. So shoppers may be able to find toothpaste, OTC pain relievers and detergent, razors, deodorant, and soap, but they won’t find Colgate, Tide, Advil, Schick, Degree, or Dove. The president of the chain, Ira Kress, told The Washington Post:

We want to continue to be able to serve the community, but we can’t do so at the level of significant loss or risk to our associates that we have today. I don’t want to do this — I’d like to sell [those products]…But the reality is that Tide is not a profitable item in this store … In many instances people stock the product and within two hours it’s gone, so it’s not on the shelf anyway.

Additionally, customers must now show a receipt to a security guard before they leave the premises.

Diane Hicks, senior vice president of operations, commented that leaving the name-brand products on the shelves “just forces all the crime to come to us,” Kress noted that theft at the store has increased tenfold over the last five years and that violence is on the rise, particularly at the store on Alabama Avenue. He also commented that the chain has invested a “significant” amount of money in the store and even more security than any of its other stores.

Kress told Fox back in May that the last thing he wants to do is to close stores, but he has to be able to run them safely and at a profit. And yet people wonder why there are “food deserts.” If our leaders spent as much time protecting the public, especially the people who shop at the Giant in question, as they do hunting down and decrying Mega-Mechanized MAGA Supremacists, the country might stand a chance.

Any discerning person with a brain and a pulse knows that the constant tramp, tramp, tramp of “Trump, Trump, Trump” is the work of the Establishment trying to maintain power forever and ever, amen. But it is also an attempt to make people believe that all is well or will be once the last of the MAGA crowd is safely behind bars.

The Establishment is gathering wood to burn Trump at the stake while ignoring that the rest of the country is going up in flames. Forget the old joke about rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. This is like going to baggage claim during the Hindenburg disaster.