12-Year-Old Busted by D.C. Police After Attempting Carjacking at Gun Point

Things are getting bad, ladies and gentlemen; now even children are becoming hardened criminals. Welcome to Joe Biden’s America, where it’s not unheard of to see a 12-year-old try to carjack someone at gunpoint. This is exactly what happened in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Local law enforcement authorities took the boy into custody and charged him with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Southeast. After the suspect — again, a mere child — was arrested, the victim spoke with the press to share her experience.

The woman, who does not wish her identity to be revealed, spoke with WTTG. She stated she had parked her vehicle, removed her safety belt, and got out to patronize a restaurant located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and U St. on Sunday. A 12-year-old boy appeared and tried to carjack her using a gun, according to TheBlaze.

The victim in the incident said the event transpired during the middle of the day, around 1:06 p.m., according to a statement put out by the Metropolitan Police.

Here’s more on the incident from TheBlaze:

She said the young boy demanded that she hand over the key to the vehicle. She said there was something in his waistband that looked like a gun. When she refused to hand over the keys, the boy got startled and ran away. When the police found the boy shortly after the incident, they arrested him. Detectives confirmed that the boy did have a gun on him when he was arrested. The woman said she wants to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. “I was just shaken up by it,” she said. “I didn’t really know how to feel. I was frozen.” The 12-year-old was charged with armed carjacking and carrying a pistol without a license. The police have not released the identity of the boy since he is a minor. WRC-TV reported in April that a 12-year-old had been responsible for a slew of attempted carjackings in Southeast D.C. However, it is not confirmed whether this is the same boy as the most recent incident.

“[Youth violence] is horrible. It’s gotten so bad and the age limit is just going younger and younger,” the victim later said.

While the city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, has introduced the Juvenile Curfew Enforcement Pilot, it will not have any sort of impact on crimes that are committed by juveniles in broad daylight, such as this carjacking. The curfew in our nation’s capital runs from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. during weekdays and from midnight to 6 a.m. on the weekends.

Related: CNN Faces the Facts About Oakland

If you think back, you might remember the tragic tale of a former Afghan interpreter who aided U.S. Special Forces being shot to death in the early part of July.

Another incident involved Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, a Lyft driver who was also fatally shot. All four of the folks caught on camera carrying out the vile act looked to be teenagers. The footage shows them hightailing it down an alley after the incident unfolded. Emergency responders and police arrived on the scene to find Yar unresponsive, lying on the ground next to his vehicle, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

We’re living in a world where young people are participating in cruel acts of hatred and violence, inspired by a culture obsessed with death. Kids are taught that life has no value or meaning when those in charge of them, such as parents and educational institutions, inform them it’s perfectly fine to kill unborn babies, to riot and loot in the name of social justice, and to murder police officers for attempting to take down criminals.

Let’s not forget that leftists railed non-stop to defund the police. Now that they got what they wanted and there are fewer police on the street, we’ve seen massive increases in crime rates across the country. Those rates include young people committing crimes, too.

With a society like that, how did we expect the children to turn out?