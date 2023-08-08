Massachusetts Declares a State of Emergency Over Immigration

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency over the illegal immigration crisis. Massachusetts has been considered a “sanctuary state” since 2017 when its court ruled that law enforcement officers could not arrest a person suspected of being in the country illegally unless criminal charges apply.

In a Tuesday letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, Healy told the DHS Secretary that she was making the declaration because of the “rapid and unabating increases in the number of families with children and pregnant people (emphasis mine) – many of them newly arriving migrants and refugees – living within the state but without the means to secure safe shelter in our communities.” Healy attributes the crisis to “federal policies on immigration and work authorizations, inadequate production of affordable housing over the last decade, and the end of COVID-era food and housing security programs.” She also called the need “urgent.”

Healy lauded the 80 cities across the state that are hosting illegals and mentioned 1,800 families living in hotels. But she adds that state and local efforts are not enough. Healy called on the federal government to “partner” with Massachusetts and provide federal funding and action. She also called on Congress and asked for executive action to remove barriers to work authorization and address “our outdated and punitive immigration laws, and provide much needed financial assistance to states like Massachusetts address this national issue.” (sic)

Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll stated in part:

Our Emergency Assistance system is designed to be a temporary, emergency safety-net program. It is not equipped to handle the demand that we have seen in recent months. While we have made herculean efforts to expand capacity as much as possible, we’ve reached a point where the expansion is unsustainable. We know what it will take to truly address the root causes of this emergency – rapidly increasing housing production across the state and implementing comprehensive immigration reform at the federal level, including work authorizations. We invite our partners in the federal government and across the Commonwealth to join us in advancing these solutions and supporting all families in Massachusetts.

In other words, send us money.

Naturally, there was no mention of closing the borders or screening who is admitted to the country. No acknowledgment that the free-for-all at the southern border has resulted in an uptick of violence, trafficking, drugs, and strain on communities’ resources. I don’t recall Gov. Healy expressing any concern for the issues that face cities and towns in Texas and Arizona, mainly because it wasn’t her problem then. It was a problem for those idiotic, racist MAGA voters. And now that it is her problem, she still can’t admit the Democrats’ mistake.