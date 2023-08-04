Kirk Cameron's Story Hour Canceled Over 'Crowd Capacity' Concerns

The City of Madison applies permitting regulations for outside events equally to all groups and organizations. While the initially planned event was suited for the Madison Library’s capacity, the scope of attendees quickly grew. The Moms for Liberty group failed to apply for an event permit in advance, and it was determined that City resources cannot support an event of this size on such short notice. Alternative accommodations have been recommended to the organization to ensure a safe and well attended event. The Library is available to the public and welcomes all individuals and groups to use its facilities within posted guidelines and policies. The safety of Library users and staff is of utmost importance to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library and the City of Madison. On Wednesday the Library notified Moms for Liberty and Brave Books that the Library venue is no longer available.

It might be a reasonable assertion that perhaps the library did not anticipate the number of people who were interested in attending the story hour. But even a cursory look at Cameron’s previous events shows that his story hours are usually standing-room only. Jerry Dys, who is the First Liberty Institute senior counsel, asserts that the library canceled the event after learning that Cameron and Gaines would be there. Des sent a letter to Huntsville-Madison County Libraries executive director Cindy Hewitt that read in part:

We write to inform you that, should you persist in the cancellation of this event, you will have engaged in unlawful and unconstitutional religious viewpoint and content discrimination. We therefore request that you respond by Noon Friday, August 4, 2023, confirming Brave Books and Mr. Cameron may utilize the Madison Public Library to host the ‘See You at the Library’ event on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Should you refuse, we are prepared to vindicate this violation of our client’s civil rights in court.

If what Dys maintains is true, then the names “Cameron” and “Gaines” spooked the library. At this stage in the game, the prospect of Riley Gaines showing up was probably more frightening to Ms. Hewitt and the library than Cameron’s appearance. Although, they may not have been turning cartwheels about that, either. Did the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library balk at the idea of traditional conservatives saying traditional conservative things? Or did it fear the protests of trans activists, Antifa, and other supporters? In either case, the Left got what it wanted. And it accomplished this through a miniature version of the administrative state or maybe even fear.

It is doubtful that the issue was one of space. Cameron put in an appearance on Newsmax Friday afternoon and mentioned that the nature of his events is not exactly unknown and that at other libraries where the turnout exceeded capacity, people have been happy to wait their turn until it was time for them to participate. As mentioned above, it was likely a combination of the local administrative state and the fear or threats of protests.

One might ask why Cameron continues to book his story hours in libraries when larger venues would probably meet his needs better. But numbers are not the issue. The fact is that libraries across the nation have made space in rooms that are free to the public for drag queen story hours. And they have been more than happy to do so. Above and beyond reclaiming a space, Cameron’s choice to stick with libraries represents a demand that libraries treat the rest of the country with the same respect that they have reserved for drag queens.