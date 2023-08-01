Company That Bought 55,000 Acres Around Travis AFB Now Suing Landowners for 'Price Gouging'

It is no state secret that between ESG, backroom deals, technology theft, spy balloons, TikTok, fentanyl, and an increasingly aggressive military, the CCP has been engaged in the process of systematically dismantling the United States. Not that we weren’t already doing a bang-up job of that already. Part of this assault has been the purchase of large amounts of land around the U.S. And while it has not been conclusively proven that the company Flannery Associates, LLC, is a front for CCP operation, there is enough smoke from a lawsuit to have Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) looking for the fire.

American Wire notes that as far back as 2018, Flannery had started purchasing what would amount to 55,000 acres surrounding Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, California. The combined market value of these purchases is around $800 million. That one corporation has the capital to buy that much land in that particular location is unsettling enough and warrants further examination. But in May of this year, Flannery filed a $510 million lawsuit against the sellers. The suit has a mind-numbingly long list of defendants, ranging from LLCs to trusts, families, and individuals, not to mention “John Does 1-50.” It alleges violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act and California’s Cartwright and Unfair Competition Law.

Here are some excerpts from the filing: