Biden Finally Acknowledges His Granddaughter

Joe Biden has finally acknowledged that he has another granddaughter. Maybe the president has had a change of heart. I doubt that, but anything is possible. It is far more likely that he realized that his son Hunter had been generating some supremely bad press for the family that could no longer be shunted aside, despite Press Secretary KJP’s clumsy attempts. Someone on Biden’s team undoubtedly decided that the First Family’s image could do with some tidying up, especially since a court ruling meant that the Bidens no longer had the option of ignoring the child.

In an exclusive statement to “People,” the president said:

Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward. This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.

An unnamed source who is allegedly close to the situation told the magazine:

You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy’s parents happening until just a few weeks ago. As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter’s lead. They are — and have been — giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out. Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working it out in private, versus the spotlight. At the center is a 4-year-old girl and everyone wants what is best for her, including all of her grandparents.

It would be nice if this was not a political issue. But it is. This is about cleaning up Biden’s image before juicing him up, oiling his joints, and sending him out on the campaign trail if the DNC can’t find a suitable replacement. As to privacy versus the spotlight? Had this been an issue with the Trump family, it would have been headline news and constantly recycled every time the MSM, the late-night talk shows, or The View needed filler. It would have been used to besmirch the Trump family’s character at every turn. Hunter Biden is a privileged, overindulged, overgrown teenager who somehow managed to find work making his father rich and laundering money through his “works of art.”

Yes, thousands of families around the U.S. deal with this and other situations. And had the Bidens accepted their granddaughter, no one would have likely cared. But they chose instead to ignore the child until circumstances no longer permitted them to do so. And that speaks volumes about who they are as a family, and who Joe Biden is as a president.