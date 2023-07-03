LGBTQ Folx Beware: New York Wants To Keep an Eye on You

Anytime the government wants to keep a closer eye on us, it’s a good time to ask why. Most people would agree that it is a good idea for the government to track terrorists, human and drug traffickers, and child abusers. But the argument has been cogently made that our current government has some very different ideas about who is a terrorist than many citizens. Be that as it may, governments at all levels have insatiable appetites for the details of everyone’s lives. And of course, it keeps the wheels of bureaucracy oiled and more importantly, funded. Besides, who knows when that information may prove useful for some yet-to-be-determined reason at a future date?

New York State recently passed a bill that would require agencies that collect data on ethnicity and national origin to also record information about a person’s sexual orientation and gender. That should be interesting since, for some, gender seems to shift with the movements of the sun and moon. The New York Post reports that Democrats Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal of Manhattan and Assemblyman Harry Bronson from Rochester sponsored the bill. Hoylman-Sigal stated, “Data collection on the LGBT community is so important because we’ve been invisible in the eyes of government. The LGBT community has to be counted.” A joint memo from the pair read in part:

While gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and those of non-conforming gender identity or expression in this state share geographical and cultural commonalities, they also experience diverse social, educational, health, and economic differences that are unique to their life experiences. Given the diversity of the population, separating data for these areas of the population and making the data publicly accessible are critical for enhancing our state’s understanding of the needs and experiences of these communities. (sic)

The information will allegedly be anonymized.

Related: NYC Makes History as Illegal Immigrants Outnumber Locals in Shelters

If signed by Kathy Hochul (who previously vetoed similar legislation over cost concerns), the law ostensibly will help the state provide better services to LGBTQ people and could aid in addressing the issue of suicide among LGBTQ youth. And given the current trajectory of New York, the law could be used to provide better services to some at the exclusion of others. And you who are in the LGBTQ community might be thinking, “Well, good. It’s about time the straights took one in the snot locker. They need to remember there is a new sheriff in town.”

Just one caveat: every time a government wants to expand its reach, it always provides a noble reason for doing so. What was pitched as a good idea could quickly turn into a bad one after it is too late to do anything about it. “Just a few more questions,” they will say. “We just need a little bit more information.” “Please complete and digitally sign this form, no need to read it, it’s just standard paperwork. We just need it for your file.” And there is no guarantee that said information will not be co-opted for “reasons.” Governments care more about themselves than about people, marginalized or otherwise.

Folx, we know you think we hate you. We can have that discussion another time. But remember, once you are in deep enough with the state, you may finally realize what we have been warning you about all these years.