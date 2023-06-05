Climate Activists May Be Coming for Your Tires

If you read, listen to, or watch conservative media, you have heard the pitches for buying gold and about the necessity of food storage. You may have also read op-eds from people urging you to stockpile ammunition. You might want to add tires to your emergency plan. The latest favorite tactic of the Tantrum Crowd is spreading across the globe. This particular act of civil disobedience involves sneaking up on someone’s SUV or larger vehicle in the dark of the night and deflating one or more tires.

While you’re at it, you may want to install better lighting and a security camera if it is in the budget.

Fox News Digital said that the group has its origins in England and goes by the name of Tyre Extinguishers. Of late their activity has spread to Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and the United States. Boston, Chicago, New York City, and, naturally, San Francisco. Owners come out to their vehicles in the morning to see their deflated tires and a pamphlet that reads something to the effect of:

ATTENTION – your gas guzzler kills. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car. We did this because driving around in urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others. We are people from all walks of life with one aim: To make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4×4 in the world’s urban areas.

Right now, the vandals seem content to go after SUVs and larger vehicles. And they seem to be confining the fun and games to wealthier neighborhoods. Breitbart reports that last month 43 vehicles parked on Beacon Hill in Boston were hit. Tyre Extinguishers left the following note for owners:

The climate crisis is an environmental justice issue and the solutions to the crisis must prioritize marginalized and poor demographics and primarily reduce the emissions from the world’s wealthy. It is not an exaggeration to say that the richest individuals in the world are causing the current and future deaths of the less fortunate and less developed nations and people.

It is tempting to laugh at the fate of the people on Beacon Hill, especially since the area is home to rich left-wingers like John Kerry. That is some delicious irony right there. But I suspect that it is only a matter of time before the group decides to go after the family grocery-getter or commuter car. And for that matter, hybrids and EVs are not immune to attacks. This group does not consider electric vehicles to be a clean alternative to an internal combustion engine. And, after all, leftists are not exactly known for their self-control. For the members of the Tantrum Crowd, vandalism is like eating potato chips. Once they start, they just can’t stop.