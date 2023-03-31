The Cancellation of the Day of Vengeance and The Left's Not-so-subtle Art of Misdirection

So it looks like the Trans Day of Vengeance is a no-go for now. Fox is reporting that the event has been called off over concerns of violence. Our Rights DC issued the following statement on social media:

This action will not be taking place Saturday due to a credible threat to life and safety. The safety of our trans community is first priority. This threat is the direct result of the flood of raw hatred directed toward the trans community after the Tennessee shooting. Individuals who had nothing to with that heinous act have been subjected to highly serious threats and blamed only because of their gender identity. This is one of the steps in genocide, and we will continue our efforts to protect trans lives. While we wholeheartedly believe in the mission and message we put forth for trans day of vengeance, we must prioritize the safety of our community and the people that make it up.

In case you missed it, a few weeks before the Nashville atrocity, trans activist Kayla Denker posted a YouTube video that showed him/her (who knows at this point) loading an AR-type rifle. According to The New York Post, the clip was captioned “While advocating just for trans people to ‘arm ourselves’ is not any kind of a solution to the genocide we are facing, I do want to say that if you transphobes do try to come for me I’m ta … .” Denker claims that the FBI paid a call but said that the agency was concerned about anti-trans people, not his video.

The FBI’s national press office said:

As always, we ask members of the public to report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement. Additionally, membership in a group is not illegal in and of itself. In fact, it is protected by the First Amendment. The FBI will never open an investigation based solely on protected First Amendment activity. We focus on individuals who commit or intend to commit violence and criminal activity that constitutes a federal crime or poses a threat to national security.

Uh huh. Tell that to all of the parents who showed up for school board meetings only to be labeled as domestic terrorists by the DOJ.

Yesterday, Matt wrote about how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that the trans community, which is arguably the most celebrated and indulged group, is under attack. The salient comment from Karine Jean-Pierre is below:

Three kids and three adults are dead, but KJP says that the trans community is under attack. Granted, Ms. Jean-Pierre is not the brightest star that has ever graced the White House firmament, but she knew what she was saying and why she was saying it.

Earlier in the week, transgender activist Charlotte Clymer and Jim Wallis, who is a former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign and a founding director of the Center on Faith and Justice at Georgetown University, appeared on Joy Reid’s show on MSNBC. During the segment, Clymer commented, “Children are only unsafe at drag shows when a shooter shows up to kill them.” As soon as Clymer said that, Reid jumped in with, “That’s right!” Pardon me, when did that happen? When did a shooter show up at a drag show and kill children? It’s a relatively safe bet that had such a thing happened, it would have remained at the top of the news cycle through the next millennium. It would have combined all of the Left’s greatest hits: gender, guns, and evil Christians. It would have been the progressive dream story. It’s the story they have been waiting for. But we didn’t get evil Christians shooting up a drag show in the name of Jesus. What we did get was a trans person who murdered three adults and three little children. But how many people saw the segment, heard Clymer, and nodded their heads while saying, “Yes! Yes!” After all, a trans person said it on MSNBC, ergo it must be true. And by extension, these same people see the opposition to sexualizing children as tantamount to violence.

It is almost as if they are saying, “Are you happy now? See what you made us do? Look at what we had to do to you. If you transphobes had just behaved yourselves, this wouldn’t have happened. This is your fault. Now apologize.”

In Art of War, Sun-Tzu said, “All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.” Truer words were never spoken. So only one question remains. Would you like some more bananas to go with your republic?