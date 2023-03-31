Just Four Days After Christian School Murders, Biden Goes Full-Throttle on Trans Madness

On the same day that his principal opponent was indicted on the most dubious of charges, our Supreme Leader Joseph R. Biden Jr. proclaimed Friday to be the Transgender Day of Visibility, complete with a presidential proclamation. With six people dead in Nashville at the hands of a “transgender American” just four days before, this proclamation appeared at first glance to be spectacularly tone-deaf. It was planned before the shooting, as Old Joe first proclaimed March 31 to be the Transgender Day of Visibility in 2021, but nonetheless, Biden’s handlers had plenty of time to call it off after the massacre, or at very least to temper it with a warning about violence. Instead, whichever socialist wonk wrote the proclamation for Old Joe went full-throttle.

In light of the Nashville shooting, the proclamation’s message couldn’t have been clearer if Biden’s handlers had tacked “Or Else” in giant letters onto the end of it. The proclamation claims that “a wave of discriminatory State laws is targeting transgender youth, terrifying families and hurting kids who are not hurting anyone.” This is clever framing: state attempts to stop the mutilation of vulnerable and confused children are “terrifying families and hurting kids.” The devastation wrought by the mutilations themselves, as well as the lifelong dependence upon pharmaceuticals and the endless war with one’s true self are passed over in silence.

Not only that, but – what else? – racism is playing a part in all this victimization as well: “An epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, in particular women and girls of color, has taken lives far too soon. Last year’s Club Q shooting in Colorado was another painful example of this kind of violence — a stain on the conscience of our Nation.” Men who think they’re women and women who think they’re men are victims, you see, and for the Left, that means they deserve special privileges and accommodations.

Conspicuously, however, the proclamation says nothing whatsoever about the Nashville shooting. The proclamation expatiates on how people who suffer from these gender delusions are paragons of heroism and integrity, sterling individuals who have unjustly suffered so much. If one of them lashes out in violence against all the persecution they have endured, it’s regrettable, sure, but entirely understandable. The proclamation hails “the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know — people who have too often had to put their jobs, relationships, and lives on the line just to be their true selves.” Accordingly, “today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect.” Once again: or else.

Warming to his or her or xis topic, Biden’s ghostwriter dived headlong into overwrought rhetoric, portraying these confused and deluded people as nothing less than the heroes of our age: “Transgender Americans shape our Nation’s soul — proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families, and much more.” Wow! No doubt they can also leap tall buildings in a single bound.

When you compare this to the reality—squat Rachel Levine serving risibly as assistant secretary of health, “gender-fluid” Sam Brinton parading around in the women’s clothes he found in the luggage he stole, and poor Audrey Hale opening fire at a Christian school—this rhetoric is jaw-droppingly out of focus and divorced from reality.

But it serves its purpose. Portraying transgender people as selfless, energetic, productive, wholesome, and heroic is designed to disarm opposition to the entire transgender project. This has been a full-court press since the Nashville shooting Monday, with media outlets and Leftist pundits everywhere acting as if a crazed Christian killed six transgender people, rather than the other way around. The Leftist establishment is attempting to instrumentalize the Nashville attack and blame its victims in order to shame any further opposition to trans madness into silence.

“America,” Old Joe’s ghostwriter proclaimed, “is founded on the idea that all people are created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout their lives. We have never fully lived up to that, but we have never walked away from it either. Today, as we celebrate transgender people, we also celebrate every American’s fundamental right to be themselves, bringing us closer to realizing America’s full promise.” Sure. A promise to protect those who are bamboozled into a life of rage and madness by the false claim that mutilating themselves will bring them liberation. That lie, and others like it, is indeed at the core of our nation’s soul today. That’s why we’re in this fix.