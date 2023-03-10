Weekend Parting Shot: Biden's Greatest Gaffe yet, and Lauren Boebert Will Be a Grandma

Happy Friday everyone. My state finally caught up with the rest of the nation, and the incessant snow is turning to incessant rain. Everything is still mucky, but at least you don’t have to shovel rain.

It was only a matter of time before Joe Biden made the Gaffe to End All Gaffes. Of course, as long as he is in office, there will be no end to the gaffes, but this one is definitely destined for the Joe Biden’s Greatest Hits album, available soon from K-Tel records (Kids, ask your grandparents.).

American Wire reports that Biden was in Philadelphia recently, talking about his student loan forgiveness hustle and his budget plan. Because of his obsession with his arch-rival, Donald J. Trump, or maybe because he is pretty much unintentionally free-associating at this point whenever he opens his mouth, he decided to circle back to his 2020 fight with his nemesis, the diabolical Orange Man. He told those who were either glad to get out of work for a few minutes or had been “invited” by their companies and unions to attend, “You may remember that I had a big fight with the former president, and maybe future president. Bless me, Father.”

“Bless me, Father?” I’d say that ship sailed a while back, but of course, the takeaway here is “maybe the future president,” which elicited the requisite groans and gasps from the crowd. You can watch it below just in case you want to savor it over and over again or make it your ringtone or something.

Holy cow! Biden refers to Trump as the ‘former and maybe FUTURE president’ pic.twitter.com/LlqbjWQjHe — TallTanOne (@TallTanOne) March 10, 2023

In all fairness, this is probably not completely attributable to Biden’s state of mind. He’s always been, shall we say, off when it comes to speaking in public. He was struggling to make a comparison between student loan forgiveness and the PPP program during the pandemic, and he face planted. Of course, no one has told him that he is not as smart or as funny as he thinks he is. Or maybe he thought he was doing standup at a resort in the Catskills and was waiting for his rimshot. With Biden, you never know where he is going with anything. Which is fine, since he probably doesn’t either.

One more? Okay. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who is all of 36, is going to be a grandma. She probably thinks she is too young to look like a grandma, which is what all grandparents, including me, think. Actually, she’s pretty tickled about it, as she should be. According to the New York Post, she made the announcement Tuesday at an event with the group Moms for America. Boebert stated, “I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys but come April, I will be a gigi to a brand new grandson.” She said she and her husband are excited about the new arrival.

You know Congresswoman, in many ways, grandkids are better than kids. For example, you can have all of the fun without the work. And when you’re ready, you can give ’em back to mom and dad. One of my favorite stories about my grandson is how we took him to the county fair. We loaded him up on all the fun treats we could find, including cotton candy and funnel cakes. Then we took him on all of the rides. To top it off, I bought him a plastic sword that lit up and made laser noises. Then we gave him back to his mother. As she stood in the doorway, shaking her fist at me, I reminded her of the ancient proverb that revenge is a dish best served cold.

You also tend to say “yes” to many of the things to which you said “no” as a parent. “You want to go to the amusement park? Okay, get in the car!” “You want ice cream? What flavor?” “You want a flamethrower? Let’s look on Amazon.” Okay, I’m kidding about the flamethrower. Although I did buy my grandson an actual sword for his birthday once. My wife gave me the side-eye, but I told her that I had one at that age and that she should look at how I turned out. The conversation went kind of cold for the rest of the day.

Of course, one of the important things about grandkids is that they remind you of why you stand and fight for things. The nation and the world stand on a knife’s edge, and the future has the potential to be very dark and dangerous. Our kids right now are in danger, but our grandkids may end up living in a dystopian world if we don’t push back hard against the evil that is out there. Grandkids give you a lot of love. They also give you another reason to fight. It will become more clear the first time you hold your grandson. Trust me.

Wine Recommendation: Because as Kruiser is fond of saying, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Since it is no longer snowy and cold but instead rainy and cold, I am hopeful that what passes for spring in Utah may finally be upon us, which means that summer may eventually amble over sometime in early July. So I am leaning away from the reds and to lighter, crisper whites. And I decided to give the Dry Creek Vineyard Fumé Blanc/Sauvignon Blanc a shot.

Just a tad sweeter than many other Sauvignon Blancs, it is still dry and finishes really well across the tongue. You get just a dash of sweet citrus, although some people have detected cucumber and fresh-cut grass. But for the most part, expect the flavor of green apples. At least that is what this bottle tasted like. The Sonoma County vineyard says it models its winemaking process after techniques used in the Loire Valley in France and attributes the crispness to its stainless steel aging tanks. It would work well with a veggie plate and would also go with shellfish. One reviewer suggested pairing it with raw oysters. And it is very reasonably priced to boot.

That’s it for me. I’m going to savor the feeling of not having to shovel snow or cut grass just yet. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you on Monday.