Hail, Caesar! Dad Shows up at School Board Meeting Dressed as a Roman to Make a Point

Michael Guglielmo had had enough. Enough of the pronoun casserole, enough of the gender-bending, enough of people deciding they were spontaneously men, women, boys, girls, rhesus monkeys, or chihuahuas. And he was tired of people in his school district pushing the narrative. To point out the ridiculousness of it all, Guglielmo appeared at a recent meeting of the Concord School District in New Hampshire, claiming to be Julius Caesar. And a woman.

New Hampshire dad dresses as Julius Caesar at school board meeting to protest teacher's gender-fluid attire, accuses district of 'facilitating gender confusion.' pic.twitter.com/GWgpKSs76v — Crisis in the Classroom (@CITClassroom) March 8, 2023

You can see Guglielmo’s full speech here. You will need to scroll to the 1 hour, 30-second mark. His comments came in the wake of an earnest speech by a woman whose deceased wife was a teacher, and he was followed by another woman railing against bigotry and people who weaponize gender. But Guglielmo did not rail against people who contend that they are another gender. He just wants gender and sexuality issues left out of the district’s curriculum, and in this case, at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School.

The Daily Caller notes that Guglielmo was fired up about art teacher Silas Allard, who is LBGTQ and dresses as a woman while he teaches. Guglielmo also says that Allard’s social media posts are inappropriate for children. According to Fox News, Guglielmo called for the suspension of Superintendent Kathleen Murphy and Principal Kristen Gallo. As you can tell by the other comments and surrounding signs, Guglielmo was not among a host of allies.

All Guglielmo wants is for children in the district not to be sexualized. And that of course is called hatred, bigotry, violence — you know the routine at this point. But the people who are the first to scream epithets ignore the physical, emotional, and mental damage that can be done by playing games with a child’s gender. They ignore the increasing number of de-transitioners and their regrets. And they would ignore stories like mine. My grandmother tried to trans my father. And the man made himself, his wife, and his son miserable as a result.

They have to ignore all of that. If they acknowledge it, their worldview would crumble. And they may have to admit that, in their hearts, they are not advocating for trans people or children. They want what they want, and they will have it, no matter the collateral damage. Sexualizing a child is evil, as is using it as a tool for self-actualization and affirmation. If love is indeed love, these people should love these children enough not to push any agenda on them.