Oklahoma Becomes the Latest Gender Battleground

Monday was a busy day at the Oklahoma State Capitol. It was particularly eventful for gender activists, who were less than happy about the idea of limiting children’s ability to have body parts lopped off or sewn on in an attempt to swap genders — you know, the usual. And if we have reached a point where this is “the usual,” we are in a deeper mess than I previously thought.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his State of the State address to the legislature and told lawmakers that he wants to see a bill on his desk prohibiting gender transition surgery for minors. He stated, “We must protect our most vulnerable – our children. Minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes. We shouldn’t allow a minor to get a permanent gender-altering surgery in Oklahoma. That’s why I am calling on the legislature to send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors in the state.” Fox News reported that the Governor received a standing ovation. Stitt told Fox back in October, “We have a duty to protect minors from a lot of things: we don’t let them drink, we don’t let them get tattoos. Their brains aren’t fully developed.”

And Stitt is right. I am sure you have seen the signs and the PSA’s warning about the dangers of underage drinking, since, as Stitt said, young brains are not fully developed. And most people agree with that. And after all, if people need to wait until they are 21 to begin slaughtering brain cells by the billions, it isn’t too much to expect kids to wait until 18 to have an activist surgeon hack them to pieces.

Related: Gamer Groomers: ‘The Sims’ Introduces ‘Top Surgery Scars,’ ‘Binders’ as Character Accessories

But not everyone in the Sooner State sees it that way. That includes a group of trans activists who decided to occupy the capitol building on Monday. And they were not there to join in the standing ovation. Oh, they were standing (mostly), but they were not applauding.

A loud “trans lives matter” chant can be heard throughout the Capitol this morning as demonstrators gather ahead of Governor Stitt’s State of the State. The group voicing their opposition to many bills filed ahead of this session that deal with transgender education and care. pic.twitter.com/A9J3jbpl7o — Andy Weber (@AndyWKOCO) February 6, 2023

The Washington Examiner reports that the 100 activists were there to protest bills that prohibit people under the age of 18 from having surgeries such as “penile inversions and double mastectomies.” Because those surgeries apparently aren’t things someone should maybe mull over a bit before taking the old Nestea Plunge into the waters of neuterdom.

Yes, trans lives matter. But children’s lives matter, as well as the lives of the adults that they will become. And if in a few years’ time, that child or adult realizes that they were following a fad, had succumbed to peer pressure, or worse yet, the fantasies of a parent seeking social credit, or even if they just made a horrible mistake, what then? The surgeries cannot be reversed, and the drugs will have done their jobs. Will any of these people be there to help that child put his or her life back together? No. Because they don’t care about what may happen. They don’t care about that child. They only care about affirmation for themselves. Any consequences and regrets will be years away and not this mob’s problem. And after all, there will by necessity be a few casualties on the road to social change. Even children, right?