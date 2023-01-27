Weekend Parting Shot: Great Art Ain't What It Used to Be

Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Gauguin, Claude Monet, El Greco, Paul Cézanne, Edouard Manet, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and Georges-Pierre Seurat — all brilliant painters who were, alas, virtually unknown until after their deaths. Fortunately, First Miscreant Hunter Biden will not have a similar problem when it comes to his paintings. In fact, Soho gallery owner and Hunter’s art dealer, Georges Bergès, has predicted that Hunter will soon become “one of the most consequential artists in this century.” Bergès told Fox Digital:

I represent Hunter Biden because I feel that not only his art merits my representation, but because his personal narrative, which gives birth to his art, is very much needed in the world. His is a story of perseverance; Hunter’s story reflects what I believe is the beauty of humanity, judged not by the fall, but by having the strength to rise up, by having the character required to change and the courage to do it. Hunter Biden’s art reflects all of that and more. His art gives us hope; it reminds us that tomorrow brings a new day, a new beginning, a new possibility. Hunter Biden will become one of the most consequential artists in this century because the world needs his art now more than ever. In a world that beats us down, we need art in our lives that reminds of the unrelenting divinity within each of us.”

I’m not sure if that is an entirely adequate assessment. In addition to the fact that none of the glowing descriptors above apply to him, Hunter seems to be able to avoid consequences of any kind. And that will probably include consequences from an investigation by Kentucky Republican James Comer who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Comer wants a probe into Hunter’s art sales, claiming that Bergès has long-standing ties to the art scene in China. Comer suspects Hunter’s work to be nothing more than sham art sales that are part of a money-laundering operation.

Comer commented, “Hunter’s art dealer, [Georges] Bergès, has also made it clear that he intends to be the ‘lead guy’ in China for art. Why would anyone pay Hunter top dollar for items that are arguably worthless? He’s no Pablo Picasso. As Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, I will continue to push for transparency and answers for the American people to get to the bottom of who is buying Hunter’s art.”

Related: What’s With the New Statue at One of New York City’s State Courthouses?

You can see a few of the paintings, which run anywhere from $55,000 to $500,000. here. Some of them look like those paintings you see stacked up on the bottom floor of your average IKEA. Or any home store for that matter. Actually, anything done by your kids, grandkids, or nieces or nephews is probably better. Not to mention cheaper.

Be that as it may, if he is to become one the most consequential artists of the 21st century, be sure to at least get a print of his still life: “Parmesan Cheese on Carpeting” if you cannot afford the original. That’s if you haven’t blown your monthly budget on gas and eggs.

Wine Recommendation: Because if you ever needed a drink, it would be right about now.

Normally, I shy away from wines by people who are famous for doing other things and who discovered winemaking as an avocation. But filmmaker Francis Coppola has produced a pretty decent Chardonnay. So I decided to give his Rosso & Bianco Pinot Grigio a shot.

Pinot Grigio goes well with seafood, anything salty, and soft cheeses. It can also work well with a vegan menu, or for that matter, if you’re in the mood for wine with your chips, Pinot Grigio is a good bet. It can be paired with pasta, but it will do better if you are not using marinara in the recipe.

The Coppola Pinot has what some critics call a neutral flavor. It’s a lighter wine, not as dry as a Sauvignon Blanc. It is a blend of full Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay. I found it perking up my sinus, a little tart, and finishing on the sides of my tongue. Essentially, it would make a good all-purpose wine unless the menu called for red, and would work well with an appetizer. It would also be a good wine for summer, particularly outside. It has a little fruit and some florals in the bouquet, but it isn’t overwhelming. I prefer my white wines a little on the chilly side, so you may want to throw the bottle in the fridge for 20-25 minutes.

That’s it for me. It could be a rough weekend around the nation, so stay safe, and as Kipling said, “keep your head while all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you.” Don’t forget to keep the faith, and I’ll see you on Monday.