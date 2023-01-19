The FBI Is Offering Rewards for Information About Attacks on Pro-Life Clinics and Centers

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it was offering $25,000 rewards for “information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s)” responsible for attacks on and threats against reproductive health services across the nation. And this time, it appears that the agency is actually concerned about pro-life centers. In an FBI press release, Director Christopher Wray said:

Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country. We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions.

The release said that the Bureau can investigate the cases as incidents of violent crime, domestic violent terrorism, or violations of the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act. How the agency conducts the investigations will depend on the nature of the incidents. Below the press release are links to the details of the cases that the FBI is investigating.

National Review notes that the announcement comes on the heels of a statement by CompassCare, a pregnancy center whose Amherst, N.Y., facility was attacked in June. CompassCare said that it planned to hire a private investigator because the FBI has been “slow-walking” its investigation. During the attack, someone threw Molotov cocktails into the building and spray painted “Jane was here” on the structure.

Here is the video from the attack on CompassCare:

The agency is also investigating attacks on pro-life centers and clinics in Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington, Nashville, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Jim Harden, the CEO of CompassCare, told National Review that the organization has spent $100,000 in security upgrades and called the FBI announcement “a ruse designed to feign interest in an investigation.” Also worth mentioning is the fact that the move by the FBI comes after House Republicans announced their intention to investigate corruption in federal law enforcement.

That CompassCare had to hire a private investigator to do the work of the FBI says something. As does the fact that the agency apparently had to be shamed into action. Especially since these attacks took place in the spring and summer of last year. The FBI had more than ample time to get its investigations underway, not to mention issue a 199-word press release announcing a reward for information. Given all of that and the raids on pro-life supporters’ homes, Harden has every right to be doubtful.