The J6 Committee Withdraws Its Subpoena for Trump

Donald Trump will not have to appear before the January 6 Select Committee. On Wednesday, the committee, blessed be its name, withdrew its subpoena for Donald Trump. It looks like they are finally wrapping things up, except for the movie and the RPG game. CNN notes that the select committee chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson from Mississippi, notified Trump’s attorney via letter. The letter stated in part:

In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena. Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena.

This does not mean that Trump is off the hook. He has been referred by the committee to the DOJ on four criminal charges related to the incident. That department has reportedly been eyeing Trump as part of its own investigation. Nevertheless, Trump is counting it as a win. He took to his platform, Truth Social, and stated:

Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election. They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!

I would like to think we are getting to the end of the J6 saga. We are just about at the point where January 6 is going to be a paid federal holiday, complete with decorations, carols, and cards. I think they are planning to call it “Trumpmas.” According to the legend, on January 5th, a man dressed in orange climbs through your window at night to steal your election.

Yes, I know, it was a serious thing, but it is also true that the Democrats have ridden this particular donkey into the ground. The Dems, certain conservatives, and the media have flogged the issue to death and have wrung all of the drama out of it, along with any gravitas the incident actually deserves. They need to keep selling us on the need for buying Trump voodoo dolls while perpetuating a talking point through the 2024 election. Trump, in one form or another, will always be with us. When the inevitable movie comes out, I suspect it will be called “Brokeback Capitol,” with Nancy Pelosi saying to Trump, “I just can’t quit you!” Trump is like crack to the media and the Dems. I was switching through news channels the other day, and even Reuters practically had J6 on a loop.

As far as investigating a certain laptop, business dealings, and alleged sexual offenses by “The Big Guy,” Big Tech censorship, or weaponizing federal law enforcement, how many times do we have to tell you? There are no talking points, I mean, there is nothing to see here, citizen. Move along.