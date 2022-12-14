Faster than Joe Biden,

More powerful than a federal subpoena,

Able to leap tall casinos in a single bound,

Look, up in the sky!

It’s a bird!

It’s a plane!

It’s Super Trump!

Yes. It’s Super Trump, strange visitor from Mar-a-Lago who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. Super Trump, who can change the course of mighty rivers, bend steel with his bare hands, and who, disguised as Donald Trump, mild-mannered businessman and reality TV star, fights a never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American way.

Donald Trump has another special announcement coming up tomorrow on his platform, Truth Social. According to The Donald, America needs a superhero. Don’t believe me? Feast your eyes on the Tweet below:

BREAKING: Donald Trump teases “Special Announcement” tomorrow on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/iPH85ZA4KQ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 14, 2022

I hear that if you keep the action figure in its original packaging, you can get more money for it at Comic-Con. I’m sure a graphic novel and an RPG are due out any day now.

Look, before you start throwing Never-Trumper rocks at me, I voted for the guy twice. He was an outstanding president. He handled terrorists like a boss. He took on China and North Korea. He got us on our way to being energy-independent. He hammered out the Abraham Accords. He jump-started the economy and because of that, I was able to find a job when I needed one. Yes, as others have pointed out on PJ Media and other outlets, he should have handled COVID-19 better, and he should have absolutely cleaned house and fumigated when it came to the federal bureaucracy. But by and large, he did a yeoman’s job. And much of that can be attributed to the fact that he used his business acumen and sheer chutzpah to bring an approach to the presidency that had never been used before. To his everlasting credit, he did it all while under constant fire from the MSM, the DNC, the Swamp, and Big Tech. And yes, unless you are a professional goatherd in Lower Slobovia or have completely given your mind over to CNN, the New York Times, or the Washington Post, you know that there was an array of forces at work to achieve a “desired outcome” in the last presidential election.

For the most part, Trump was a great president, despite the howls of the hyenas on the Left. But he has become a lousy candidate. What happened in 2020 was a travesty, but he seems forever stuck on it. It’s almost as if he keeps replaying the election night tapes over and over in his head and is now brooding in Trump Tower and planning his revenge. Many conservatives are tired of re-hashing what went wrong in 2020, why the Red Wave was anything but, the Walker/Warnock contest, and the never-ending saga in Arizona. And hosting Kanye West, anti-Semite Nick Fuentes, and professional gadfly Milo Yiannopoulos at Mar-a-Lago did not help the Trump brand. Trump may have not known who these people were, but someone on his team did. And it was a blindingly stupid move.

And besides, right now, we do not need a brand, product, or even an action figure. While this approach will certainly appeal to the vocal base and sell more signs, flags, hats, and stickers, it doesn’t do anything to reassure the country or convince fence-sitters that is time to switch parties, or at least vote differently. Trump is on his way to becoming a trademark and thus playing right into the hands of his detractors.

Things in this country have become dire on so many fronts. People, not just conservatives, are ready for someone to show them the door out of the tent that houses the Joe Biden Sideshow so they can see the sun again. Trump seems so focused on reversing the 2020 election that it affects everything he does. And that includes his choice of dinner guests and his alter-ego as a superhero.